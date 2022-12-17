North Carolina governor hopeful feds will solve Shanquella Robinson’s death
Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday that his thoughts are with the family of a Charlotte woman who died in late October while on vacation with friends in Mexico.
Cooper said he was hopeful the FBI will solve the case of Shanquella Robinson’s mysterious death and find out what happened.
“Not knowing really what happened to your loved one, that has to be a cause of great concern,” Cooper told Channel 9 reporter Joe Bruno in Raleigh. “And I am hopeful federal officials and the FBI can work together to find out what happened to her.”
Investigators in Mexico say an arrest warrant has been issued in the case but no suspect was named. No one has been apprehended.
