North Carolina governor pardons man wrongfully convicted of murder

Oriana Gonzalez
·1 min read
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday granted a pardon of innocence to a man who had been in prison since 1995 for two murders he didn't commit.

The state of play: Darryl Anthony Howard, now 59, can file a claim with the North Carolina Industrial Commission to receive up to $750,000 in restitution, AP reports.

Background: Howard was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder for the 1991 deaths of Doris Washington, 29, and her 13-year-old daughter Nishonda, as well as first-degree arson, per AP.

  • He was sentenced to two consecutive 40-year terms.

  • The victims also appeared to have been sexually assaulted. In 2009, Howard's attorneys tested rape kits related to the case and found new evidence that pointed to other suspects.

  • While his sentence was thrown out in 2014, Howard remained in prison through August 2016 after DNA evidence proved he was not involved in the crimes.

  • He was then exonerated and freed, per the News & Observer.

The big picture: This is Cooper's sixth pardon of innocence since taking office in 2017, the governor's office said.

  • What he's saying: "It is important to continue our efforts to reform the justice system and to acknowledge wrongful convictions," Cooper said, according to the News & Observer.

  • Durham man granted pardon of innocence by Gov. Cooper

    Darryl Howard, a Durham man who served nearly 24 years behind bars was granted a pardon of innocence by Governor Roy Cooper on Friday.

  • NC governor pardons man who had murder convictions vacated

    North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper granted a pardon of innocence Friday to a man imprisoned for two decades before his two murder convictions were vacated more than four years ago by a trial judge. The pardon means Darryl Anthony Howard, who is now 58, can apply to the North Carolina Industrial Commission for compensation of up to $750,000 for his wrongful convictions. “It is important to continue our efforts to reform the justice system and to acknowledge wrongful convictions,” Cooper said in a news release.

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia recorded more than 400,000 excess deaths from last April to this March during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the state statistics agency published on Friday. Excess death figures, which some epidemiologists say are the best way to measure the true toll from COVID-19 given that counting methods vary between countries, surpass official COVID-19 death figures in many countries. Excess deaths are typically defined as the difference between the observed numbers of deaths in specific time periods and expected numbers of deaths in the same time periods.