North Carolina high school student, 15, arrested following shooting that injured one: sheriff

One student was shot and injured at a North Carolina high school Monday morning, drawing a heavy police presence.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a 15-year-old with multiple charges, including possession of a weapon on school grounds, discharging a weapon on school grounds and attempted first-degree murder.

Sheriff Ed McMahon said the shooting took place after an argument escalated to a fight around 11 a.m. near New Hanover High School.

The injured student was taken to hospital for treatment. The student’s injuries appeared to be not life-threatening.

"We were lucky today," said Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo. "I saw that video and to see a person take matters into their own hands and start shooting a gun in a crowded school is unfathomable. We’re not going to tolerate it."

"This culture of retaliation has got to stop," he added. "We’re going to use all of our resources to make sure it stops."

School district administrators put both Williston Middle School and Gregory Elementary under a shelter in place order, WECT News 6 reported. School officials evacuated students to Williston for a headcount before allowing parents to collect their children.

A video circulated on social media purportedly showing the fight that led to the shooting, but the connection has not been confirmed; however, three gunshots can be heard at the end of the video.