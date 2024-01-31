North Carolina Highway Patrol to use new technology to track calls for service

New technology will now allow the North Carolina State Highway Patrol to track cell phone calls to help drivers in need quickly.

The $11 million upgrades began during COVID and are part of the Federal American Rescue Plan Act that was signed into law by Governor Roy Cooper.

The new software will eliminate the need for communication over the phone or the radio.

ALSO READ: NC highway patrol uses AI equipment to crack down on truck drivers

It will instead utilize the Global Positioning System to go directly to the nearest trooper’s laptop in real-time.

This is expected to improve call times and public safety.

VIDEO: NC highway patrol uses AI equipment to crack down on truck drivers