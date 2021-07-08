North Carolina joins Epic Games in antitrust claim against Google

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: July 9, 2021

Epic Games got a big boost this week in its efforts to change how smartphone app stores operate.

On Wednesday, 37 states — led by N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein — filed a lawsuit against the Google Play store, accusing the company of violating antitrust laws.

The lawsuit, in many ways, mirrors Epic’s own lawsuit against the Google Play store, arguing that Google forces users to pay a needlessly high 30% fee on in-app purchases and unfairly limits competition on the way apps can be distributed on Android phones.

North Carolina has not filed a suit against Apple’s App Store — though many of the same accusations have been made against it. But Stein said a lawsuit against the App Store is not out of the question in the future.

“We are clearly monitoring the Epic versus Apple case closely, and may choose to pursue a similar case against Apple if we believe that the facts warrant it and that the relief granted is inadequate,” Stein said.

Jim Whitehurst, CEO of Red Hat, was named president of IBM Jan. 30, 2020.

(Jim Whitehurst, former CEO of Raleigh-based Red Hat.)

Tech news from the Triangle

Former Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst wants another chance at being a CEO. [N&O]

Whitehurst’s departure was a surprise, and caused IBM’s share price to drop. [N&O]

Google has tapped NC State alum Kamala Subramaniam to lead its new Durham office. [N&O]

Newly formed RTP biotech firm Inceptor Bio licenses a CAR-T therapy for cancer from UNC-Chapel Hill. [N&O]

The deadline to nominate companies and individuals for the NC Tech Association’s annual tech awards is July 15. You can fill out a form to nominate winners at this link.

Kinston luxury charter jet company flyExclusive plans to open a Durham tech hub. [TBJ]

Roxboro cannabis startup Open Book Extracts hires 3 execs after raising $11.5M. [WRAL]

Bandwidth hires Daryl Raiford as its new chief financial officer. [SEC Filing]

What I’m reading

Biogen narrows its Aduhelm label after FDA left the floodgates open. [Endpoints]

Raleigh approves ‘gentle density’ measure to add duplexes, townhomes to neighborhoods. [N&O]

‘Should we sell?’ After collapse, hot Florida condo market faces uncertainty. [NYT]

North Carolina sees a COVID baby bust. [N&O]

A massive ransomware attack by Russia-based hackers on the global software supply chain has hit more than 1,000 businesses across at least 11 countries. [BBG]

Moderna has given out the first doses of an mRNA-based influenza vaccine to participants in an early-phase clinical trial. [ArsTechnica]

Other Triangle business

After conflict concerns, top UNC fundraiser drops investment gig. [N&O]

Two possible 40-story towers approved for Raleigh’s Warehouse District. [N&O]

21-year-old Amazon driver killed in crash on Interstate 85 in Durham. [N&O]

