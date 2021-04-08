North Carolina just paid a man for 15 years of wrongful imprisonment. He was in prison for 44 years.

Jordan Mendoza and Dustin Barnes, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Ronnie Long was wrongfully imprisoned for 44 years on a rape conviction in North Carolina. But the state is only compensating him for 15 of those years.

He says he deserves more.

In 1976, Long, who is Black, was accused of raping a white woman and then sentenced to life in prison. His attorneys have said that more than 40 fingerprints and other evidence collected at the scene were never shared. Long was freed in August 2020. He just received a $750,000 check.

North Carolina law states anyone wrongfully convicted of a crime can receive $50,000 for each year they were imprisoned, but the catch is the amount caps at $750,000. That means Long, who is 65, will not be compensated for 29 years of the time in prison.

"You took my 20s, my 30s, my 40s and my 50s and you still talking about this is worth that?" Long told USA TODAY.

'Ronnie Long is coming home': After 44 years in prison for a rape he says he didn't commit, North Carolina man set free

Wrongfully incarcerated for 23 years: Mississippi man will get maximum compensation, judge says

Long's criminal attorney Jamie Lau said in a statement to USA TODAY the amount given to Long is "inadequate." Long's parents passed away during his time in prison and had no savings prior.

"He entered prison healthy and left broken. His ongoing financial security is the least he deserves after so much was taken over those 44 years," Lau said.

Other states have similar caps. Mississippi law allows annual payments of $50,000 for each year a person is wrongfully incarcerated but sets a maximum of 10 years' payment.

Curtis Flowers, a man who spent 23 years on death row after being convicted in the 1996 shooting deaths of four people in Mississippi, was tried six times, with each trial resulting in an overturned conviction or mistrial.

In 2020, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch said the state would not try the case a seventh time, leaving Flowers a free man. And in March, a state judge ruled Flowers would receive the state's maximum compensation of $500,000.

Lau said Long's case and those similar highlight the inadequacy in the cap and Long shouldn't have needed a pardon from Gov. Roy Cooper to receive the money.

"It's time to revisit this amount since we are learning the magnitude of the harm caused by wrongful convictions in North Carolina. It's also time to revisit the compensation statute as a whole, as the governor should not have full authority over who does and does not receive compensation," Lau said.

Long told WCNC-Charlotte several civil attorneys have reached out to him about the check and he is considering his options. He added that he is blessed to be free, and he is looking for a new home with his wife, Ashleigh.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: North Carolina pays Ronnie Long $750K for 44 years in prison. Enough?

Recommended Stories

  • With the FBI listening, Kylr Yust allegedly told ex-girlfriend he killed 17 year old

    The audio also captured Yust and his ex girlfriend trying to use a Ouija board to communicate with Kara Kopetsky’s spirit.

  • Investigators discover tape recordings crucial to breaking Gainesville murder case

    After a bank robbery, police found the tape along with stolen money, a gun and a screwdriver. They didn’t connect the robbery to the murders of five students until later on, when they listened to it.

  • 4 easy tips to get a sparkly, clean toilet

    Cleaning your toilet doesn't have to be hard.

  • Off-duty Pentagon police officer fatally shoots 2 people in Maryland

    Takoma Park Police said that the Pentagon Force Protection Agency officer stated that he shot the two people believing they attempted to break into a car.

  • After sex crime with inmate, Columbia man is arrested and fired, prison officials say

    The Columbia man was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate, and faces a decade behind bars if convicted.

  • Paris Hilton returns to Utah for ceremonial bill signing

    Paris Hilton returned to Salt Lake City Tuesday for a ceremonial bill signing for a law that regulates treatment centers for troubled teens in Utah. The legislation for facilities that treat teens with behavioral and mental health issues gained final approval in the Legislature in early March, about a month after Hilton gave emotional testimony in support of the bill. Gov. Spencer Cox signed the bill last month but held a ceremonial signing with Hilton on Tuesday.

  • Regé-Jean Page Speaks Out Following Report He Was Passed Over For ‘Krypton’ Role Due To Race: “We Still Fly”

    On Wednesday, Bridgerton breakout Regé-Jean Page appeared to address the claim that he was denied a key role in Syfy/DC series, Krypton, because of his race. “Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then. The clarifications almost hurt more tbh [to be honest],” the actor tweeted. “Still just doing my thing. Still we do […]

  • Hunter Biden Takes a Hit at Donald Trump's Kids For Only Ever Working For Their Dad in New Memoir

    For a time, Hunter Biden was the frequent target of former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, often called out by sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump who slammed him for using father President Joe Biden’s name to personally enrich himself (a claim that Vanity Fair reminds us no one in the Trump family has any business […]

  • Eagles agree to 1-year deal with former Vikings LB Eric Wilson

    The Eagles have signed linebacker Eric Wilson to a one-year, $3.25 million deal

  • Carlos Dunlap came back to Seahawks because Russell Wilson said he's 'here to stay'

    Carlos Dunlap was only re-signing with the Seahawks if Russell Wilson stayed with the team.

  • Innocent woman killed in wrong-way DWI crash

    The wrong-way driver, who was injured but is expected to survive, will be charged with intoxication manslaughter, according to deputies.

  • Actor allegedly used money from Ponzi scheme to buy $6 million L.A. home, pay credit card debt

    Zachary Joseph Horwitz used money from a Ponzi scheme to buy a house complete with a wine cellar, gym, home theater, cabana and spa pool, according to prosecutors.

  • Eagles interest in LSU WR Terrace Marshall could trigger a draft day trade

    Kyle Brandt of Good Morning Football is reporting that the Eagles have been talking to LSU wide receiver, Terrace Marshall a lot.

  • Man tried to bring loaded AR-15 into Texas nightclub after argument, prosecutor says

    He was charged in connection with a similar incident about a month before.

  • Tears and frustration pour out after South Carolina mass shooting. ‘This has to stop’

    The killing of five people, including a prominent South Carolina doctor, has shocked the community.

  • Zach Avery: Hollywood actor arrested over $690m scam scheme

    Zachary Horwitz is accused of scamming investors with fake Netflix deals to fund a lavish lifestyle.

  • The U.K Doesn’t Want Charles to Be King but That Won’t Stop Him

    Chris Jackson / Getty ImagesThe British public has never felt the same affection for Prince Charles as it does for his mother—or his sons.A new poll, however, will still make for grim reading inside palace walls. It shows that an astonishing 47 percent of the public now back the crown skipping a generation, and going directly to Prince William when Queen Elizabeth dies. Just 27 percent actively want the crown to go to Charles, with the remainder either saying they don’t know, are complete abolitionists, or prefer Harry (among 18- to 24-year-olds, Harry is the most popular choice, beating William 23 percent to 22 percent).The Queen Is Handing Her Powers Away. Is ‘King Charles’ Ready?The long-held fantasy of cutting Charles out of the line of succession—said to be a dream of Princess Diana after their divorce—has virtually zero probability of actually happening. Even Graham Smith, CEO of anti-monarchy group Republic, told the Mirror: “No matter what the polls say Charles will be king.”Charles is already running large parts of the monarchy’s day-to-day business on his mother’s behalf in preparation for the succession, which has been painstakingly planned for decades. To remove him from the position of heir apparent would require him either to stand aside, or require an unprecedented intervention.However the new poll, commissioned by Britain’s left-wing tabloid the Mirror, has revealed the challenges to the heir’s ­popularity, despite a carefully waged PR battle to improve his public image over the past two decades.It is unclear whether Charles’ critics have been emboldened by Prince Harry’s scathing criticism of his father during his interview with Oprah Winfrey; however, the poll suggests that more than half— 51 percent— believe Harry and Meghan have damaged the ­reputation of the monarchy.Their intervention was not popular in Britain, which is likely to be surprising to U.S. audiences; 58 percent of Brits believe they should be stripped of their royal titles while only 23 percent support them retaining them.Deltapoll interviewed 1,590 adults between March 31 and April 1 for the survey.It found that 41 percent believe the queen should remain in her position until she dies regardless of her health, while 27 percent believe she should abdicate if her health deteriorates. Some 21 percent believe she should abdicate sooner regardless of her health status.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Tiny bird makes crazy sounds to scare big birds at feeder

    This back yard bird feeder in Ontario Canada is a busy spot for birds of all kinds, especially during the cold winter months when food is scarce. And when food is hard to find, the birds scramble to get their share. They fly in and out, calling to each other and chirping away excitedly. But one bird was found making a very unique sound. It's a rapid chirp that sounds like light bullets fired by the storm troopers in Star Wars. He's an adorable little junco, a "new world sparrow" and he seems to be trying to warn the much larger cardinals to stay back by imitating the dangerous weapons. The cardinals at this feeder have found the seed and they take their share and more. They rapidly turn the seeds over in their beaks , cracking the shells with impressive speed to get at the food inside. The dexterity of their beak and tongue rivals that of humans with their fingers and thumbs. Birds at the feeder must work rapidly, and they must keep a careful eye on the skies above for predators like falcons and hawks. Even owls will make an appearance in order to catch a meal at these feeding stations. The little birds know they must grab their food to go, finding shelter in the nearby pine trees and then returning for more. Back yard bird feeders can provide hours of delight for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts. They are also a good way to help the song birds that are experiencing extra challenges from cold weather and habitat loss. Many of the migratory song birds are affected by the loss of trees and food supplies along their migration routes. With extremely fast metabolisms and no ability to store fat, they must eat constantly. They are often only a few meals away from starvation.

  • Biden gun control: Another mass shooting as White House signs gun orders

    A doctor, his wife and three grandchildren die in South Carolina as White House announces new measures.

  • Road Rage Shooting: Toddler, 2, wounded on Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park

    A Good Samaritan in a Tesla witnessed the incident and drove the child to the hospital.