North Carolina lawmakers approve criminal justice reform bills

North Carolina lawmakers approve criminal justice reform bills
Nyamekye Daniel, The Center Square
·2 min read

The North Carolina General Assembly approved legislation Wednesday that would reform a slew of criminal justice laws in the state.

The House approved a criminal reform bill that increases police oversight and requires more screenings for officers.

Senate Bill 300 requires new mental health and wellness training, psychological screenings and FBI criminal background checks for law enforcement officers. It creates an "early warning" system to track and document use-of-force incidents. Officials would be required to create a public database of officers facing suspensions and revocations.

Most notably, if SB 300 becomes law, immediate family members would be able to see video footage within three business days after a serious police incident that results in death or serious injury after a request to the courts. Rep. Marcia Morey, D–Durham, filed an amendment Wednesday that would have eliminated the court process and immediately release the footage with approval from law enforcement officials. The amendment failed.

The House approved SB 300, 100-2. The new version of the bill must be sent back to the Senate for approval.

A bill that would allow more offenses to be removed from a person's state criminal record is on its way to Gov. Roy Cooper. The Senate voted, 48-0, to approve Senate Bill 301, which allows a person to petition the court to remove a second or third nonviolent crime from their record within 24 months once 20 years have passed since the conviction or sentence completion.

Current law allows people to seek expungement for more than one nonviolent misdemeanor or one nonviolent felony, with some exceptions.

The bill would change vehicle burglary's classification from a violent felony to a nonviolent felony, making it eligible for expungement. It also clarifies that offenses can be expunged in more than one county if the petitions are filed within a 30-day period.

SB 301 allows a person to get an eligible offense removed from their record if they had a DUI more than five years before filing the petition. DUIs, however, do not qualify for expungement under law.

The law now allows only a prosecutor or the offender to petition the court to expunge a juvenile's record. SB 301 also would let a private or court-appointed attorney file the petition.

The House unanimously approved SB 301, 115-0, on Aug. 11.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, North Carolina, State

Original Author: Nyamekye Daniel, The Center Square

Original Location: North Carolina lawmakers approve criminal justice reform bills

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Frustrated with Biden, evangelical leaders are tightening the screws, calling resettlement of Afghan refugees a 'moral urgency'

    The Biden administration has resettled fewer than 500 Afghan refugees, frustrating religious leaders who argue there is a duty to help the vulnerable.

  • Britain is ‘weary’ of soldiers dying in Afghanistan, says Armed Forces minister

    The minister for the Armed Forces has defended the Government's withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, saying that Britain is weary of soldiers being killed at the hands of the Taliban and extremist groups.

  • Trump admin alums to launch 'Center for Election Integrity'

    The America First Policy Institute, led by Trump administration alumni, on Thursday will announce a Center for Election Integrity, a nonprofit group it says will push policies in state legislatures to "help make it easy to vote, but hard to cheat."Driving the news: CEI will hold a morning announcement event at Atlanta Metropolitan Cathedral, a nod to Georgia's swing-state status as a hotbed of election controversy.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets.

  • NBA Christmas Day, opening week national TV schedule is here

    Which NBA teams will be featured in the 2021 Christmas games? Heres the full slate, plus more info on the national TV schedule for the opening week.

  • South Carolina's Staley opens the door for Olympic return

    Dawn Staley might not be done with Olympic coaching after all. Staley led the U.S. women to a basketball gold medal at the Tokyo Games earlier this month, then flatly said she would not return for another run at the Olympics in Paris in 2024. “Then you see how much that baby gives you joy, and you start thinking about it,” Staley said.

  • Rocker Manson accused of spitting, blowing snot on woman

    Rocker Marilyn Manson approached a videographer at his 2019 concert in New Hampshire and allegedly spit and blew snot on her, according to a police affidavit released Wednesday. Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, surrendered last month to police in Los Angeles in connection with a 2019 arrest warrant in the case. The allegations were detailed in the affidavit that released along with the criminal complaint in the case.

  • Taliban celebrates Afghan Independence Day by declaring victory over the U.S.

    The Taliban marked Afghanistan's Independence Day on Thursday by declaring it forced the U.S. out of the country and calling on crowds of Afghans waiting for flights at Kabul's airport to go home, per multiple reports.What they're saying: The Taliban noted that on Afghan Independence Day, the country celebrates the anniversary of the 1919 treaty that ended British rule, per AP. "We at the same time as a result of our jihadi resistance forced another arrogant of power of the world, the United Sta

  • Charges dropped against trans women in alleged bar fight due to faulty evidence

    A California district attorney dropped all felony charges against two biological males who identify as women after they allegedly brandished stun guns and pepper spray at a bar fight.

  • U.S. cannabis insurers get ready to roll as federal legalization nears

    Insurers are quietly gearing up for a potential ten-fold increase in sales to the booming $17.6 billion-a-year cannabis industry as Congress inches closer to legalizing pot at the federal level. While 36 U.S. states and the District of Columbia have legalized cannabis for medical or recreational use, insurance for growers, testing labs and retailers is being held in check largely by strict federal laws that criminalize pot alongside heroin, methamphetamine and LSD. But the industry only wrote about $250 million in policies last year, insurance agents estimated for Reuters, with a handful of carriers offering limited property and liability coverage.

  • India vaccination drive picks up pace amid fears of third wave

    This week the country administered a record number of 8.81 million doses in a day.

  • Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch: Shohei Ohtani is 'most dangerous player' in MLB

    Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani has arrived in Detroit. Manager AJ Hinch wants him "to be as quiet as possible and get out of town."

  • Today's Taliban uses sophisticated social media practices that rarely violate the rules

    For a group that espouses ancient moral codes, the Afghan Taliban has used strikingly sophisticated social media tactics to build political momentum and, now that they're in power, to make a public case that they're ready to lead a modern nation state after nearly 20 years of war. In accounts swelling across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram - and in group chats on apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram - the messaging from Taliban supporters typically challenges the West's dominant image of the group

  • U.S. families mid-adoption trying to get Afghan children out

    After five frustrating years mired in bureaucratic delays, Bahaudin Mujtaba and wife Lisa had hoped to finally bring the 10-year-old Afghan boy they’re adopting to their home in Florida this year for a chance at a different future. In the chaos following the Taliban takeover, Noman and another family tried to get to the airport Tuesday through clogged streets, checkpoints and gunfire but were forced to turn back. Mujtaba, who spoke to the boy and the family early Tuesday, said they hope to try again to get to the airport Wednesday.

  • Tut, a Language Used by Enslaved Africans, Is Resurfacing on Social Media

    For many of us who grew up reading I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou for our 9th grade English class, we remember Angelou trying to learn Tut, a complicated language used by enslaved Africans, with her friend Louise while the other kids were learning Pig Latin.

  • A kangaroo is on the loose in rural Pennsylvania and no one knows where it came from

    Sightings of a kangaroo have been posted on social media as it wanders through the Mt. Zion area. No one has reported an escaped animal.

  • COVID-19 symptoms and the Delta variant

    U.S. scientists are investigating whether fully vaccinated people are experiencing different symptoms with the Delta variant than with prior variants.

  • FBI joins DA criminal investigation into Colorado county voting machine password leaks

    Officials in Mesa County, Colorado, confirmed Tuesday that local prosecutors are conducting a criminal investigation into the county clerk's office after a breach in security protocol resulted in elections equipment passwords being published online.

  • Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19; Houston offers vaccine incentive

    (Reuters) -On a day when Houston area officials said they would pay $100 to anyone receiving a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Texas Governor Greg Abbott tested positive for the virus. It added that he is isolating and receiving a monoclonal antibody treatment. Hospitals in the area are expected this week to surpass records for the number of COVID patients in their care.

  • A Houston man spent hours calling 911 before responders found his family members dead

    Following a 911 call, first responders arrived at a home. No one answered the door, so they left. Inside, an entire family was being poisoned by carbon monoxide.

  • Feds seized $2.7 million in cash from Florida travelers. There’s just one reason why

    Before boarding his flight in May from Fort Lauderdale to Panama, Lisandro Cadenas claimed he was only traveling with $3,000.