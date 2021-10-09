North Carolina lieutenant governor faces resignation calls after terming homosexuality as 'filth'

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is facing calls to resign after a video emerged of him calling "transgenderism" and homosexuality "filth."

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson says Christians must take control of public schools because children are being abused by being taught "filth": "There's no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth." pic.twitter.com/aXjCPFKTs0 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 6, 2021



Robinson, a Republican, said students should not be taught about "transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth" in classrooms, prompting calls for his resignation as administrators and parents battle over the oversight of school curricula.

“There’s no reason anybody, anywhere in America should be telling children about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth,” Robinson said in the video, which was filmed in June at Asbury Baptist Church. “And yes, I called it filth.”

The White House, as well as gay and transgender rights groups, condemned his words and called for him to resign.

“These words are repugnant and offensive,” White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates, who is a native of North Carolina, said, according to multiple outlets. “The role of a leader is to bring people together and stand up for the dignity and rights of everyone, not to spread hate and undermine their own office.”

The Human Rights Campaign called Robinson’s statement “disgraceful” and “hateful” and said he should resign.

“This is not the first time Robinson has shared his discriminatory views, but it should be the last time he gets away with it as an elected leader,” HRC said in a statement. “North Carolinians deserve better than these dehumanizing comments. This incident only reaffirms the serious need for comprehensive non-discrimination protections that would outlaw discrimination and make North Carolina a safer place for LGBTQ+ people to live.”

Robinson refused to retract his words Friday.

"We will not be intimidated. We will not back down. We will not change our language," Robinson said, according to multiple reports. "The language I used, I am not ashamed of it. I will use it in the future because, again, it is time for parents in this state to take a strong stand for their children."

Representatives for the White House and Robinson did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's requests for comment.

School administrators, parents, and government officials have increasingly butted heads in recent weeks over the degree of parental control over school affairs. Parents have become more vocal over the past year in their objections to the teaching of critical race theory, a philosophy which holds that U.S. institutions are inherently racist, in classrooms and the use of school mask mandates, prompting the Department of Justice to announce earlier this week it will be working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to address threats made to teachers and school board members.

Robinson, who was first elected in 2020, has made headlines for other remarks in the past, such as alleging President Joe Biden is transforming the United States into a "socialist hellhole."

Tags: News, North Carolina, Transgender Issues, LGBT, Education

Original Author: Virginia Aabram

Original Location: North Carolina lieutenant governor faces resignation calls after terming homosexuality as 'filth'