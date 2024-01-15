North Carolina man, 24, identified in possible Big Isle drowning

Jan. 15—Hawaii island police are investigating a possible drowning of a visitor Saturday morning in waters off Kau.

The visitor has been identified as 24-year-old Carson Philbin of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kau District patrol officers responded at 11:23 a.m. Saturday to the South Point area following reports of several swimmers in distress, according to a statement. Police determined that three adult men and one woman jumped into the ocean at the "hoist" area and then ran into trouble with rough ocean conditions.

Local bystanders helped three of the four distressed swimmers who made it safely back to shore, police said. One swimmer later identified as Philbin was swept further out to sea. A witness reported seeing Philbin approximately 75 yards offshore before going under the water.

Local fishermen and the Hawaii Fire Department located the body of Philbin. He was transported to the Hilo Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

The Hawaii Police Department is asking anyone who has any information regarding this incident to contact Kau Patrol officer Paul Wright III at (808) 939-2520.