North Carolina man arrested after 4-year-old boy dies of gunshot wound

Police arrested a North Carolina man after a four-year-old boy died of a gun shot wound on Wednesday, NBC affiliate WCNC of Charlotte reported.

Police arrested Dayshawn St. Paul Warren — who multiple sources told WCNC is the boy's father — and charged him with involuntary manslaughter and selling or giving a weapon to a minor in connection with the shooting, the local affiliate reported.

Authorities responded to the scene on Charleston Place, in southeast Charlotte, on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Emergency medical personnel transported the boy to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police at the scene after a report of a person being shot. (WCNC)

Police earlier said they were investigating the incident after walking back the department’s initial determination that the boy’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted, WCNC reported.

NBC News could not immediately reach the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for comment.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com