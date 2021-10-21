North Carolina man charged in assault of other truck driver at Joplin truck stop

Oct. 21—The Newton County prosecutor's office has filed felony assault charges on a North Carolina man accused of assaulting another truck driver Sunday night at the Petrol truck stop in Joplin.

Police Capt. Will Davis said officers were called to the truck stop at Highway 43 and Interstate 44 regarding a fight that broke out between two truck drivers regarding how their rigs were parked.

Davis said Rolando Rosales Jr., 29, purportedly shoved John Boddie, 56, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, causing Boddie to punch Rosales. Rosales then allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Boddie in the abdomen.

Davis said Boddie entered the truck stop store seeking help at that point with Rosales following him with knife still in hand. Boddie was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin, where he was treated and released, according to Davis.

Rosales was still at the truck stop when officers arrived to arrest him. He was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.