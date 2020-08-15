A North Carolina man was charged with murder in the shooting death of his 5-year-old neighbor

A view of the "Police Line- Do Not Cross" tape marking the parameter of a temporary field hospital to treat covid-19 patients set up in Central Park by "Samaritans purse" a charitable organization working with Mount Sinai. on April 07, 2020 in New York City, United States. COVID-19 has spread to most countries around the world, claiming over 80,000 lives with over 1.4 million infections. Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

A North Carolina man was charged last week in the shooting death of a 5-year-old boy.

Local news outlet WRAL reported that Cannon Hinnant was riding his bike in his parent's yard when he was shot in the head by 25-year-old Darius Sessoms.

Hinnant's father told the outlet that his family had lived next to Sessoms and his parents for eight years with no incidents before the attack.

The Wilson Police Department said in a press release that Sessoms was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and is being held with no bond.

A 25-year-old North Carolina man has been charged by police in the shooting death of his 5-year-old neighbor.

According to a press release issued by the Wilson Police Department, Darius Sessoms was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder last week in the death of Cannon Hinnant.

On August 9, around 5:30 p.m, law enforcement responded to the incident at Wilson, North Carolina residence. The 5-year-old was rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the press release.

Local news outlet WRAL reported that the boy was riding his bike in the yard with his siblings when he was shot in the head. Austin Hinnant, the victim's father, told WRAL that he heard gunshots and before his son appeared to have fallen off his bike. As he was trying to revive his son, he saw Sessoms pacing with the gun before he fled the scene.

"I was looking at him as I was picking up Cannon," Hinnat told the outlet. "I was so full of rage, but I couldn't leave my son's side. I wanted to be with my son."

The shocking attack came after Hinnant's family lived next to Sessoms and his parents for eight years, even hosting them for dinner recently with no confrontations, according to the outlet.

The local news outlet reported that the motive for Sessoms' crime is currently unknown. Sessoms' parents told the outlet that they believe his son was hallucinating from narcotics.

The 5-year-old boy was laid to rest on Thursday, according to WRAL.

