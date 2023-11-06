North Carolina man charged with woman’s murder in Loris area, police said

One woman is dead and a man has been charged with her murder after a Sunday morning incident in the Loris area, according to reports.

Horry County Police Department arrested William Cody Perritt in connection with the incident, which occurred around 1:15 a.m. on U.S. 701. Perritt had a handgun, according to the arrest warrant, and the female victim was taken to the hospital.

The 21-year-old was charged with murder and possession of weapon during a violent crime. The Chadbourn, North Carolina, man is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bail.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim.

Other details about the incident were unavailable.