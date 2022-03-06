North Carolina man in custody after shooting in Myrtle Beach

A North Carolina man has been arrested in connection to a shooting this month in Myrtle Beach.

Lashawn Jarrett, 37, of Monroe, is charged with attempted murder, assault and battery, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and drug possession, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook post. He was arrested Saturday and is being held at the Myrtle Beach Detention Center.

Police said Jarrett shot one person in a vehicle near 14th Avenue North and North Ocean Boulevard on Tuesday. That person was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. Their name has not been released.

Jarrett was also shot, and was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. He is still being treated, police said. Police said one firearm was used in the shooting.

During the incident, Jarrett shot a nearby vehicle where a person was unloading items. It is not clear if that person was injured.