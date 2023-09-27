North Carolina man dies before child solicitation trial in Boone County

Sep. 27—A North Carolina man died after being charged with sexual crimes against a Boone County child, authorities confirmed.

Boone County Circuit Court Judge Lori Schein dismissed the case against Robert W. Crenshaw, 49, of Cary, N.C., after learning of his death.

Cary, an IT professional and veteran of the U.S. Navy, according to his LinkedIn account and obituary, formed an online relationship with a local teen, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Crenshaw and the girl initially talked about common interests via social media, but he then turned the conversations to sexual topics, according to the probable cause affidavit. Court records indicate the two later communicated via video calls during which both participated in sexual activity, and that he encouraged the girl to take nude photos of herself and drink alcohol before he asked her to engage in sexual activity.

Crenshaw was charged June 30 with child solicitation, vicarious sexual gratification and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Schein issued a warrant for his arrest on July 3.

The court mailed a paper no-contact order to Crenshaw's home via the U.S. Postal Service on July 10, ordering him to cease contact with his alleged victim. The court received confirmation via the U.S Postal Service July 21 that the no-contact order had reached Crenshaw.

Crenshaw died July 16 in North Carolina, according to his obituary. No cause of death was listed.