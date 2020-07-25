North Carolina man dies in a police-involved shooting

An investigation is underway in the police-involved shooting death of a Roxboro, North Carolina, man who was accused of carrying a loaded shotgun.

A 911 call was made Friday reporting a man near a Dollar General store on Weeks Drive walking with a shotgun, police said.

Within six minutes of officers with the Roxboro Police Department arriving on the scene, shots were fired and the man died, police said.

MORE: Police officers killed surge 28% this year and some point to civil unrest and those looking to exploit it

The chief of police, David Hess, identified the deceased as 45-year-old David Brooks Jr.

"We owe it to the Brooks family and to this community to be transparent, but we owe it to them to do so with facts," said Hess at a press conference on Friday. "This community is all about peace, love and calm. We would plead that that still be the case. Do not prejudge things you have heard on social media and then turn that into unlawful activity. Roxboro is better than that."

A loaded sawed-off shotgun was found at the scene, said Hess.

MORE: NYPD cops shot in the Bronx in 2 separate 'assassination' incidents, 1 suspect in custody

Two of the officers are on paid administrative leave as the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Person County District Attorney's Office handle the investigation, police said.

"This is a difficult day for our city. Please be patient as this process begins. We will release details as they become available to us," Hess said in a statement.

News Release: @CityofRoxboro officer invovled shooting. The @SBI1937 & Person County District Attorney Office is handling the investigation. We will release information as it becomes available. We ask for the community’s prayers and patience as the SBI handles the investigation. pic.twitter.com/SgLRBUy6DO — David Hess (@ChiefDavidHess) July 24, 2020

This is the first officer-involved shooting in the police department in 29 years, Hess told ABC station WTVD.

North Carolina man dies in a police-involved shooting originally appeared on abcnews.go.com