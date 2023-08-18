North Carolina man gets 7 1/2 years for trafficking guns most used in city shootings to NYC via Iron Pipeline

A North Carolina man got 7 1/2 years in state prison on Friday for trafficking guns to New York City of a type most used in shootings across the five boroughs, prosecutors said.

Zaquan Gaillard of Red Springs — a small town about 90 miles south of Raleigh, North Carolina’s capital — pleaded guilty to illegal weapons sales at state Supreme Court in Manhattan in June.

He had failed at least one background check trying to buy a gun in South Carolina, said prosecutors. But he had multiple suppliers in his home state and sometimes traveled to pawn shops in the south to buy guns, which he resold for for double in New York.

According to court documents, a joint probe by the Manhattan District Attorney and the NYPD unveiled Gaillard’s broad-daylight weapons sales from December 2021 to June 2022 with help of a court-authorized eavesdropping warrant.

NYPD Detective Juan Rodriguez, one of the investigators on the case, helped bring down Gaillard’s operation while battling cancer.

Gaillard, 34, sold illegal guns to undercovers multiple times, sending them photos first and carrying out the transactions in the customers’ cars parked on either 149th St. and Convent Ave. or 149th St. and Amsterdam Ave. in Harlem.

Eight of the 10 guns Gaillard was convicted of selling were “Taurus” or “SCCY” models. According to authorities, those are used more than any other model in city shootings.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg said Gaillard’s case highlighted New York’s porous borders and the ease with which traffickers rely on the Iron Pipeline, by which most of the city’s illegal guns flow north from southern states with lax gun laws.

“Zaquan Gaillard funneled firearms into our city, which could have fallen into the wrong hands had it not been for the brave work of undercover detectives,” Bragg said.

“It is far too easy to traffic guns through the iron pipeline. We will continue to aggressively prosecute traffickers, and I urge the federal government to take comprehensive action to cutdown on the availability and flow of firearms into our communities.”

Gaillard will serve five years of post-release supervision upon his release. His lawyer could not be reached for comment.