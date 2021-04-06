North Carolina man identified as shooting victim by Richland County coroner

The man whose body was found in Columbia over the weekend was publicly identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office Tuesday.

Charles R. Fulk was shot and killed, Coroner Naida Rutherford said in a news release.

The 27-year-old Graham, North Carolina resident’s body was found Saturday at Shandon Crossing Apartments, at 504 South Beltline Boulevard, according to the release. That’s near the intersection of Devine Street and Rosewood Drive.

After he was shot in the upper body, Fulk died at the scene, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

There was no word why Fulk was at the apartment complex.

No other injuries were reported by the sheriff’s department.

Information on a shooter, or shooters, and a motive for the gunfire were available. No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department.

The homicide continues to be investigated by the sheriff’s department and coroner’s office.

“We are working with Richland County Sheriff’s Department to fully investigate this matter,” Rutherford said in the release.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.