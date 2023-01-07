North Carolina man indicted for murder in November shooting near Dobbins

Jan. 7—Craig Alford was indicted by a Cobb grand jury this week for murder in a November shooting that left one dead.

Alford, 20, is charged with one count of malice murder, one count of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Alford allegedly shot 20-year-old Brodrick Ford at 1839 Mohon Circle, not far from Dobbins Air Reserve Base, in the early morning of Nov. 12, 2022, according to an arrest warrant.

Alford is also alleged to have shot and injured Tyreek Turner.

Alford was arrested by the Cobb Sheriff's Office on Dec. 14, according to jail records. In a Dec. 5 Facebook post, the Cobb Sheriff's Office said it collaborated with the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force to apprehend Alford in North Carolina.

Jail records indicate Alford is homeless and originally from North Carolina. The Cobb Sheriff's Office said Alford was extradited to Georgia from North Carolina, and the arrest records indicate he was taken into custody by Cobb authorities at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.