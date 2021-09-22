North Carolina man who made bomb threat near Capitol pleads not guilty

FILE PHOTO: Rally in support of defendants being prosecuted in the January 6 attack on the Capitol, in Washington
Sarah N. Lynch
·2 min read

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A North Carolina man facing criminal charges after claiming he had a bomb in his truck parked near the U.S. Capitol pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, after a federal judge declared he is mentally competent to stand trial.

Floyd Ray Roseberry, who has a history of mental illness, is facing charges of using a weapon of mass destruction and making threats to use explosive materials.

His threats, which he live-streamed from his Facebook account, led to a more than five-hour stand-off with police. In the video https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-usa-washingtondc-security-idUKKBN2FK1T0, he said the "revolution's on."

"I'm ready to die for the cause," he said.

Roseberry was ordered to undergo a competency https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-charges-man-who-made-bomb-threat-near-us-capitol-2021-08-20 evaluation in August, after he told U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui he could not understand the legal proceedings against him because he had not been able to take medications for his blood pressure and his "mind."

On Wednesday, Faruqui said Dr. Teresa Grant, the forensic psychologist who has been evaluating Roseberry, recently concluded that his competency has been restored.

Previously, she had found that he was not competent because he had not been prescribed the proper medications.

"The new medication regime had stabilized his symptoms," Faruqui said, citing a Sept. 20 evaluation from Grant.

Roseberry's court-appointed lawyer David Bos said his client will plead not guilty to the criminal charges.

Bos also said he may petition the court to release Roseberry from pre-trial detention.

"We don't really have a release plan in place yet," Bos told the judge. "But with the help of Dr. Grant, we're hoping to come up with one."

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Driver charged in death of East Hartford woman, police say

    Hartford police on Wednesday arrested a Georgia woman who they say was behind the wheel of a car that struck and killed a pedestrian from East Hartford last month. Tyra Givens, 25, of Lawrenceville, Ga., was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and failure of a vehicle operator to exercise reasonable care when near a vulnerable user on a public way, they said. According to ...

  • German official slams online 'incitement' after mask killing

    Germany's health minister on Wednesday partly blamed “incitement” against the government's pandemic rules on social media for the killing of a gas station clerk by a man who refused to wear a face mask. “It was a cold-blooded murder,” Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters in Berlin, noting that the suspect had initially gone home after being refused service for failing to wear a mask, only to return later and shoot the clerk in the head. “This has a lot to do with the incitement, the hatred, that is posted on social media."

  • 44 years later, Raleigh police say they know who raped and murdered 77-year-old woman

    The case was “revived” in 2011, according to a police department news release.

  • Is Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Using Too Much Debt?

    Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously...

  • Democrats tie government funding to debt bill, GOP digs in

    Democratic congressional leaders backed by the White House announced Monday they would push ahead with a vote to fund the government and suspend the debt limit, all but daring Republicans who say they will vote against it despite the risk of a fiscal crisis. Congress is rushing headlong into an all-too-familiar stalemate: The federal government faces a shutdown if funding stops at the end of the fiscal year, Sept. 30. All this while Democratic lawmakers are laboring to shoulder President Joe Biden’s massive $3.5 trillion “build back better” agenda through the House and Senate with stark opposition from Republicans.

  • Exclusive-White House backs plan for renewable energy industry tax partnerships

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House is backing a plan by House of Representatives Democrats to let renewable energy firms form tax-advantaged partnerships that the oil and gas industry has used for decades to build out the U.S. pipeline and storage infrastructure, according to three people familiar with the matter. The expansion would allow the renewable energy industry - from wind and solar to biofuels like ethanol - to form master limited partnerships, known as MLPs, that combine the funding advantages of corporations with the tax advantages of partnerships. "An expansion could allow retail investors to direct invest in renewable energy projects, rather than only being able to invest in companies that may deal in renewables," said Clark Sackschewsky, tax market leader at BDO USA in Houston.

  • Australia says trade pact would benefit EU in Indo-Pacific amid submarine deal fallout

    An Australian-EU trade deal would be mutually beneficial and allow EU members a greater presence in the Indo-Pacific, said Australia's trade minister, as Canberra tries to repair ties with Paris after the scrapping of a $40 billion submarine deal. Australia last week cancelled a deal with France's Naval Group to build a fleet of conventional submarines and will instead build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with U.S. and British technology after striking a trilateral security partnership with those two countries. The cancellation has angered France, which accused both Australia and the United States of stabbing it in the back, and it recalled its ambassadors from both Canberra and Washington.

  • Seven children taken to hospital after car crash flips school bus, NC cops say

    The driver of the car was also injured in the crash, officials said.

  • Biden, Macron to speak by phone following submarine fallout

    A Macron spokesperson said the French leader expected “clarifications and clear commitments” from Biden on the call.

  • School shooter suspect arrested after four shot at Virginia high school

    Police have arrested a male juvenile who they suspect shot at least four people at a high school in Newport News, Virginia.

  • Willie Garson: Sex and the City actors remember late co-star

    The actor, who has died aged 57, was known for his role as Stanford Blatch in the series and films.

  • Bill to hike debt limit could get U.S. Senate vote next week-Sen. Durbin

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrats in the U.S. Senate are navigating toward a vote next week on a bill to raise Washington's borrowing authority and temporarily fund government agencies, No. 2 Senate Democrat Dick Durbin said on Wednesday. Durbin, speaking to reporters, did not say what Senate Democrats would do next if Republicans, as expected, block that bill, which passed the House of Representatives late on Tuesday. A procedural motion to bring the House-passed bill onto the Senate floor is expected sometime next week, Durbin said.

  • European court: Russia responsible for Litvinenko killing

    The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday backed the conclusion of a British inquiry that Russia was responsible for the killing of Alexander Litvinenko, a former Russian spy who died in London in 2006 after drinking tea laced with a radioactive material. A former agent for the KGB spy agency and its post-Soviet successor agency FSB, Litvinenko defected from Russia in 2000 and fled to London.

  • Facebook overpaid FTC fine as ‘quid pro quo’ to protect Zuckerberg from liability, shareholders claim

    Facebook Inc. overpaid billions of dollars to the Federal Trade Commission as part of an agreement to keep CEO Mark Zuckerberg from being personally sued, shareholders claim in a pair of lawsuits.

  • North Carolina AT FBall Preview

    North Carolina AT FBall Preview

  • 4 plead guilty in connection to killing of federal officer in Oakland

    The officer was shot while a large demonstration over the police killing of George Floyd was underway nearby.

  • Bill Gates dodges when asked about Epstein ties

    Microsoft founder Bill Gates appeared uncomfortable when questioned about his past relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier who died in prison in 2019.

  • Kathryn Hahn to Play Comedy Icon Joan Rivers in ‘The Comeback Girl,’ a Limited Series in the Works at Showtime (EXCLUSIVE)

    Can we talk? Because Variety has learned Kathryn Hahn is attached to play Joan Rivers in “The Comeback Girl,” a limited series in development at Showtime, produced by Warner Bros. Television, Atlas Entertainment and Berlanti Productions. In addition to starring as Rivers, Hahn will executive produce “The Comeback Girl,” Greg Berlanti will direct and executive […]

  • John Walsh, the former host of 'America's Most Wanted,' questions if anyone actually saw Brian Laundrie in his home when his attorney said he was there

    Brian Laundrie is considered a person of interest and has not been charged with any crime in the disappearance of Gabby Petito.

  • Gabby Petito Confirmed Dead at 22 as Autopsy Determines Her Manner of Death

    Authorities confirmed they found the remains of YouTuber Gabrielle Petito, who was reported missing by her parents on Sept. 11. Read the FBI's statement here.