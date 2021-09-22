North Carolina man pleads not guilty to making Capitol bomb threat

North Carolinian Floyd Ray Roseberry pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges of threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction and explosive materials after he allegedly claimed to possess an armed bomb near the U.S. Capitol on Aug. 19, according to Reuters.

Why it matters: A federal judge declared Wednesday that Roseberry is mentally competent to stand trial after he was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation in August because of his history of mental illness.

The big picture: Roseberry livestreamed his threat to detonate a bomb inside his truck near the Library of Congress on Facebook.

During the stream, he expressed multiple anti-government views and said he was starting a revolution and was "ready to die for the cause."

Police did not find an explosive device in Roseberry's truck after he surrendered but said it contained undisclosed bomb-making materials.

A competency test was ordered after Roseberry said he was unable to take his "mind medicine" and that his memory "isn't that well."

He was deemed competent to stand trial after new medication stabilized his symptoms, according to Reuters.

