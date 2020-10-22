North Carolina man plotted to assassinate Biden, FBI claims

Federal court filings say Alexander Hillel Treisman had explosives and guns stored in his van

A North Carolina man had plans to assassinate Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden before he was ultimately arrested by the FBI, according to federal court documents.

Federal officials detailed the shocking plot in court filings in a case against Alexander Hillel Treisman, who was arrested in May on child pornography charges. The FBI requested that Treisman remain behind bars until his trial, using the alleged assassination plot as justification.

According to the federal officials, per WBTV, Treisman posted a meme on social media asking if he should kill Biden. He allegedly planned on traveling to a Wendy’s just 4 miles from Biden’s home. A checklist that belonged to Treisman ended with the word “execute.”

Alexander Hillel Treisman (Photo: Kannapolis Police Department)

What’s more, the FBI reportedly found guns and explosives in Treisman’s van. They also found over $500,000 in U.S. currency, books about how to survive and make a bomb, as well as drawings of swastikas and planes crashing into buildings.

His internet search history also included inquiries about Biden’s home address and more eerily “night-vision goggles.” Treisman also reportedly had driver’s licenses from three different states.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden waves as he leaves St. Ann’s Parish following a service October 11, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

In addition to allegedly trying to kill the former U.S. vice president, the FBI said Treisman was also planning to carry out a mass shooting at a mall food court on Christmas Day or Black Friday, according to a note in his phone back in October 2019.

The request ordering Treisman to remain in jail was granted by a federal magistrate judge. The judge ruled “that no combination of available release conditions would reasonably assure the safety of the community, and that a preponderance of evidence establishes that no conditions would ensure Defendant’s presence in court.”

According to the order, Treisman was diagnosed with Asperger syndrome. FBI agents claim they asked Treisman if he had any mental health conditions, however, he said he did not.

