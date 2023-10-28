North Carolina man receives chemical burns in Myrtle Beach resort hot tub, lawsuit says

A North Carolina couple are suing a Myrtle Beach resort after the husband received chemical burns while in the hotel’s hot tub, according to the lawsuit.

Jeff and April Miller, of Transylvania County, were guests at the Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort, 305 13th Ave. South, Oct. 27, 2020, when the incident occurred, the lawsuit said. Jeff Miller, after getting into the hot tub, received chemical burns to his chest down to his lower legs, including his genitals, resulting in treatment at a medical facility.

Miller suffered “debilitating pain and discomfort,” the suit filed Oct. 25 said.

In addition to the resort, the suit also names Carolinas Holding Co. and Shiv of SM as defendants.

Attempts Oct. 27 to reach a person representing Sea Mist Oceanfront and Carolinas Holding were unsuccessful. Messages left Oct. 27 for Shiv of SM and an attorney with the corporate entity Sea Mist were not immediately returned.

Davis A. Whitfield-Cargile, the attorney representing the Millers, was unavailable for comment Oct. 27.

The suit claims that the hot tub’s chemical levels at that time “posed an unreasonably hazardous” condition. It accuses the resort and those mentioned in the suit of failing to keep the hot tub in a safe condition, conducting inspections and violating the safety regulations of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The Millers are seeking compensation for medical bills, loss of earnings and income and other damages.