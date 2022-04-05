North Carolina man sentenced in 2020 killing of missing Myrtle Beach man

A North Carolina man was sentenced Monday for killing his roommate in Myrtle Beach during the summer of 2020, according to the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Circuit Court Judge William Seals sentenced Tyler Panzarella, 25, of Huntersville, to 20 years in prison for killing Kristofer Bowling, 25, who was reported missing on Aug. 2 to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, a Tuesday press release said.

It did not say how Bowling was killed.

Panzarella, who was 23-years-old at the time of his arrest, was convicted on voluntary manslaughter after he entered an Alford Plea, James Stanko, an assistant solicitor, said in the release.

An Alford Plea means the defendant doesn’t admit guilt, but recognizes it is likely a jury would convict them based on the evidence.

Panzarella lied to police for weeks before leading them to Bowling’s body in the Lucas Bay Road area in Horry County on Sept. 1, five weeks after he was killed, according to the release.

Bowling had to be identified through dental records.

He was last seen in the Market Common area on July 27, 2020 before his disappearance. Myrtle Beach police asked for his help finding him on Aug. 20.

Nicholas Henry, a co-defendent, has also been charged in the murder of Bowling, according to the release. It is not clear what charge he faces.

He will be extradited from Tennessee.