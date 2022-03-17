North Carolina man tied to missing Travelers Rest woman; confesses to multiple killings

A federal search warrant revealed a link between a Rutherford County man and the disappearance of an elderly Travelers Rest woman while also detailing a confession of multiple homicides.

The Feb. 23 search warrant, unsealed to the public Tuesday, revealed how law enforcement connected Daniel Glen Printz to the disappearance of 80-year-old Edna Suttles, who went missing last year.

Following an investigation, Printz disclosed to law enforcement he was behind multiple killings, according to a federal affidavit. He has not been charged with murder as of Wednesday. His federal public defender, Fredilyn Sison, could not immediately be reached by phone or email Wednesday.

Printz was arrested Sept. 9, 2021 based on a grand larceny charge and several weapons violations.

Deputies found hidden zip-ties, medications, a Taser, lubricant, credit/debit cards and other personal items belonging to Suttles and another woman who had also been missing, according to the federal search warrant. Officers also found a stash of illegal firearms inside his own home, according to federal court records.

On Aug. 27, 2021, Greenville County Sheriff's Office deputies were told that Suttles was missing. Deputies could not find Suttles after interviewing family members and friends. An investigation took place to find Suttles but she remains missing as of Wednesday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

On Sept. 3, 2021, deputies found Suttles' vehicle parked at a Best Western Hotel in Travelers Rest. Deputies reviewed surveillance footage from the hotel, a Food Lion and an antique store adjacent to Suttles' home and identified Daniel Glen Printz as a man tied to Suttles disappearance.

Law enforcement obtained an arrest warrant for Printz and charged him with grand larceny based on the surveillance footage. He was later arrested at his residence in North Carolina by the Rutherford County Sherriff's Office, according to federal court records.

On Oct. 9, 2021, a person visiting Printz's home found a bee box on a remote portion of the property and inside was a woman's purse, rope, zip-ties and medication.

Investigators executed multiple search warrants at Printz' Rutherford County home to collect evidence that included a black trash bag and tarp and Suttles' purse, a federal affidavit states. The affidavit states a K9 detected a scent of human remains.

After a series of interviews, Printz told law enforcement he wanted to fully disclose "his sins" and said he assisted a friend with euthanizing a family member, the federal affidavit states. He also told law enforcement about a "second body" and in another instance said he was an attempted robbery victim but the attempt "did not work out well for the robber," the affidavit states.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to questions seeking comment regarding the ongoing investigation into Suttles' disappearance.

Tamia Boyd is a Michigan native who covers breaking news in Greenville. Email her at tboyd@gannett.com, and follow her on Twitter @tamiamb.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: North Carolina man arrested in connection to missing Greenville woman