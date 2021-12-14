North Carolina man waives hearing on Joplin assault charges

Dec. 14—NEOSHO, Mo. — A North Carolina man waived a preliminary hearing Monday on charges that he stabbed another truck driver during an argument Oct. 17 at a Joplin truck stop.

Rolando Rosales Jr., 29, waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court and was ordered by Associate Judge Christine Rhoades to stand trial on counts of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Rosales is accused of stabbing John Boddie, 56, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in the abdomen with a knife in the parking lot of the Petro truck stop on the southwest side of Joplin.

A probable-cause affidavit states that the two drivers got into an argument over Rosales semitruck being parked too close to Boddie's truck. Rosales purportedly shoved Boddie, who retaliated by punching Rosales in the face a couple of times.

Rosales then pulled out a knife and stabbed Boddie and continued after him as Boddie fled into the truck stop's store for help.