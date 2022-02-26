North Carolina man wanted by U.S. Marshals arrested in Aiken

Feb. 25—A North Carolina man wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service was arrested Tuesday following an incident involving a gun.

Tyrone Emanuel Ingram, 44, of Laurinburg, North Carolina, was arrested by Aiken County deputies after it was discovered he is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service. The charges he is facing are unknown.

On Tuesday night, Aiken County deputies responded to the 3200 block of Whiskey Road in reference to a person with a gun.

The victim stated she was in a verbal argument with the suspect when he pulled a knife on her, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The victim stated that when the suspect pulled the knife on her, she got a gun and made him strip down to his boxers, according to the report.

Witnesses called police.

Neither party wanted to press charges, according to the report.

Police ran the suspect's name through the National Crime Information Center and discovered he had a warrant from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Ingram was booked into the Aiken County detention center and a hold was placed on him. He is waiting to be picked up by the U.S. Marshals.