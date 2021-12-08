North Carolina Marine charged with shooting roommate in the neck

On Monday the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office charged a Marine with shooting his roommate in the neck, according to a statement released by the office.

“Through eyewitness statements, evidence found at the crime scenes and investigation, it was determined that Donnie Lamar Leake shot the victim during an argument striking him in the neck,” a statement from the sheriff’s office said.

A private first class, Leake is food service specialist with 2nd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, according to a statement by the 2nd Marine Logistics Group. The Marine who was shot, whose identity has not been released, also was a member of the 2nd Marine Logistics Group, 1st Lt. Kevin Stapleton told Marine Corps Times on Tuesday.

Leake was arrested Sunday in Hubert, North Carolina ― a small town near Camp Lejeune, North Carolina ― and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, a felony count in that state.

Barracks shooting sends North Carolina Marine to hospital

“The Marine was transported to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune following the incident and was listed in stable condition,” Stapleton said in an email. “The Marine was subsequently treated for injuries suffered from the shooting and released back to their parent command on December 6.”

The sheriff’s office found lacerations on Leake’s arms that they believe he received while trying to break into his own locked vehicle.

“It is believed that alcohol played a factor in the incident,” the sheriff’s office said in its statement.

As of Monday, Leake was being held in the Onslow County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s department.

“2nd Marine Logistics Group expects all of its Marines and Sailors to conduct themselves above reproach, both on and off duty,” a statement from Marine Logistics Group said.

“Our unit is committed to assisting local authorities in the ongoing investigation,” the statement said. “The investigation is currently being handled by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.”