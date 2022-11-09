North Carolina’s Nickel Elected to House, Flipping Seat to Democratic Control
(Bloomberg) -- Democratic State Senator Wiley Nickel won the House race in North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District, ABC and NBC reported, flipping the seat to Democratic control.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Sam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in Days
Sam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX Buckles
Elon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican Congress
Republican Ted Budd now holds the seat, but ran for the Senate and didn’t seek re-election.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Seizing a Russian Superyacht Is Much More Complicated Than You Think
Credit Suisse Spinoff Asks If World Needs a New Investment Bank
Inflation-Focused Voters Defy Biden’s Bid to Change the Subject
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.