North Carolina’s Nickel Elected to House, Flipping Seat to Democratic Control

STORY: Friends and relatives of a young Mexican woman killed days ago planted sunflowers on Tuesday (November 8) near the highway where she was found dead to demand justice for the victim, as Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum accused authorities of covering up a femicide.Participants paid tribute to Ariadna Fernanda Lopez by planting sunflowers where her body was found and marching in protest along a highway in Morelos state.A representative of Colectivo Divulgadoras organization, Andrea Acevedo, said they had reported 88 femicides in Morelos in 2022, and she asked authorities to fulfill the victims' families' right to know the truth.Morelos' state attorney's office initially ruled out evidence of violence and said Lopez had died of alcohol intoxication. But Mexico City prosecutors in the neighboring state later concluded she had died of multiple force trauma and revealed security footage showing a man who claimed to be Lopez's friend carrying a body from a Mexico City apartment after she disappeared.