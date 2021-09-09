North Carolina officer opens fire in courtroom after defendant allegedly attacks people

A North Carolina officer opened fire in court Thursday after a defendant allegedly attacked people present in the courtroom, officials said.

An investigation is ongoing into the shooting, which occurred after someone lashed out in the Person County Courthouse in Roxboro, about 55 miles northwest of Raleigh, according to a joint statement from the Person County Sheriff’s Office and the Roxboro Police Department.

"According to officials, it appears a defendant on trial attempted to attack people inside the courtroom, including the bailiff," the statement said.

One person, who was not identified, is in critical condition. Neither the officer nor the defendant were identified Thursday.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone involved,” said Roxboro Police Chief David Hess. “We would ask the community to please be patient during this process.”

North Carolina’s Bureau of Investigation is handling the inquiry into the shooting along with the Person County District Attorney’s Office. The bureau did not immediately respond to a phone call from NBC News requesting more information.

The Person County Courthouse issued an advisory that it was closed for the remainder of Thursday’s business hours.