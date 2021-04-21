North Carolina officials investigating sheriff's office after man killed during search warrant

North Carolina authorities have been asked to investigate after a man was fatally shot by deputies while a search warrant was being served on Wednesday.

Andrew Brown Jr. died after deputies went to execute a search warrant in a residential neighborhood in Elizabeth City at about 8:30 a.m, according to Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy S. Wooten. Wooten did not offer details as to the reason a search warrant was issued, whether the warrant was for Brown’s home, or what events occurred prior to Brown being shot.

Andrew Brown (via Facebook)

Body cameras were active during the incident, but Wooten said he has not viewed any footage from the incident. Deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has taken control of the investigation into the shooting, according to District Attorney for the First Prosecutorial District Andrew Womble. The state would also be responsible for processing “the scene where the events took place including but not limited to the collection of physical evidence,” Womble said.

Brown lived on the street where the warrant was served with his girlfriend, according to Glenda Brown Thomas, who described herself as Brown's paternal aunt. She found out about her nephew’s death while she was at work and then drove to his home, but she has not been given many details since, Thomas told NBC News.

"What was the warrant for? You know when someone calls and tells you that somebody has been killed, you're unprepared," she said. "You know, I know people get sick and die but when you have a senseless killing nobody should have to hear that their nephew has been shot and least by a police officer."

Thomas said she last tried to call Brown about a month ago but he didn’t answer the phone.

“He never harmed anybody and he would do anything for you,” Thomas said. “If you asked him for a dollar, if he had it he would give it to you. He took very good care of his kids, even though he had a lot of kids. He was a good man.”