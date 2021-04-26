North Carolina officials told Bakari Sellers police wouldn’t be ‘f***ing bullied’ into releasing Andrew Brown body camera video

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Marcus
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;ELIZABETH CITY, NC - APRIL 24: Demonstrators hold signs during a protest march on April 24, 2021 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Protestors called for the release of body camera footage from the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. on April 21. &lt;/p&gt; ((Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images))

ELIZABETH CITY, NC - APRIL 24: Demonstrators hold signs during a protest march on April 24, 2021 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Protestors called for the release of body camera footage from the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. on April 21.

((Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images))

The family of a man slain by police says local authorities in North Carolina are refusing to release an extended version of police body camera footage showing officers fatally shooting Andrew Brown, Jr, a Black man killed in his car last week as police served an arrest warrant in Elizabeth City.

Pasquotank County Attorney R Michael Cox declined to show Mr Brown’s relatives any more than 20 seconds from a single police body camera, according to former congressman and political analyst Bakari Sellers, who is assisting the Brown family.

“I’ve never been talked to like I was talked to in there,” Mr Sellers said. “Mr Cox told me, a grown Black man, that he was ‘not f***ing going to be bullied,’” he added.

The Independent has reached out to Mr Cox as well as the county sheriff for comment.

County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed Mr Brown on Wednesday as they attempted to serve him with an arrest warrant, according to the sheriff’s office. Witnesses say police shot Mr Brown as he was driving away from officers.

Mr Brown’s family said they were only shown a brief “snippet” of what they believe is extensive body camera footage of the incident.

After a private viewing on Monday morning, the family told media members that the video shows seven or eight officers, including some armed with assault rifles, firing a hail of bullets at Mr Brown, who keeps his hands on the wheel of his car and complies with officers’ commands.

“As my eight-year-old daughter would understand, they are trying to hide something,” civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the Brown family, said on Monday. “They don’t want us to see everything.”

Attorneys for the family said a court appearance on Wednesday could lead to a full release of the footage.

Prior to showing the family the footage, county attorney Cox said in a statement that officials had delayed releasing the video to blur out faces so as to protect sensitive details in an active investigation.

“The law also allows us to blur some faces on the video and that process takes time,”he said. “This may be done when necessary to protect an active internal investigation. As soon as these redactions are complete, we will allow the family to view this footage.”

Police body camera footage formed the core of the recent Derek Chauvin trial, where the former Minneapolis police officer was convicted of murdering George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, after being recorded kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest last May.

Disparities between what was shown on policy body camera footage and how officers described their fatal 2014 shooting of Laquan McDonald, a 17-year-old Black boy, turned into a major scandal that brought down numerous city officials. “16 shots and a cover-up!” became a common chant during citywide protests.

Read More

Nicola Sturgeon discusses implications of a border between an independent Scotland and the rest of the UK

‘20 seconds is not transparency’: Family demands more bodycam footage of Andrew Brown ‘execution’ by police

Cuomo insists he’s not going anywhere, even if New York AG nails him for sexual misconduct

Recommended Stories

  • Bill Gates under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing world

    Billionaire sees swift social media backlash: ‘Who appointed this billionaire head of global health? Oh yeah, he did’

  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been using a sock to hide her eyes from guard checks, court told

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • 'Nomadland' wins best picture at a social distanced Oscars

    Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland,” a wistful portrait of itinerant lives on open roads across the American West, won best picture Sunday at the 93rd Academy Awards, where the China-born Zhao became the first woman of color to win best director and a historically diverse group of winners took home awards. In the biggest surprise of a socially distanced Oscar ceremony held during the pandemic, best actor went to Anthony Hopkins for his performance in the dementia drama “The Father." The award had been widely expected to go to Chadwick Boseman for his final performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The night’s last award, it ended the ceremony on a down note, particularly since Hopkins wasn’t in attendance.

  • Man Trying to Escape Raid on Superspreader Party Was Impaled by a Spear

    Pedro VilelaA man in Brazil was trapped by a metal spear through his arm as he tried to escape a military police crackdown on a massive country house party where 300 people had gathered in violation of COVID-19 restriction mandates.On Saturday night, authorities received complaints about two ongoing farmhouse parties in the Tocantins capital city of Palmas—one attended by 300 people and another by at least 1,200, according to Brazilian newspaper Globo.When police raided one of the parties, one male partygoer bolted toward the farmhouse’s steel gates, and—in an apparent effort to evade arrest—tried to climb over it. Instead, he ended up impaling himself after one of the gate’s top rods speared right through his arm.Photos of the man in question show him shirtless, dangling over the gate with the spear poking out of his arm. Firefighters who arrived on the scene worked together to saw the rod off of the gate, and the man was escorted to the hospital to have it surgically removed.Clandestine mega-parties have been taking place all across Brazil, which is now one of the hardest-hit COVID-19 epicenters in the world.Even as an aggressive new Brazilian variant ravages Latin America, an alarming number of babies in the country are dying after contracting the virus, and patients are tied down and ventilated without sedatives in jam-packed hospitals—local news outlets continue to report on massive superspreader events across the country on an almost daily basis.Brazilian soccer star Gabriel Barbosa was detained last month after being caught at an illegal luxury casino event in Sao Paulo with 200 attendees. Weeks later, a 300-person pool party was shut down by police in Taquara, Jacarepaguá. On Sunday, police were called to two packed nightclubs where hundreds more had gathered in violation of pandemic measures.The property owner and the host of the Saturday event in Palmas were arrested and charged “for failure to comply with a decree on the prevention of COVID-19,” according to Globo.Photos from the event show dozens of young people sitting poolside on the ground, food and drink bottles scattered around, and police hovering over them. Some partygoers appear to be shielding their faces away from the shot of the camera. None are wearing masks.Comments on the original Globo report first detailing the impalement incident offered some colorful insights on the public’s reaction to Brazil’s relentless superspreader parties and the people who attend them.“Well done,” one commentator wrote in Portuguese.“Register his social security number and cut all types of welfare for 5 years,” another reader suggested, referring to the man who was injured. “Punish him with 30 days of hospital cleaning services and cut 30 days of salary. The retained salary should be donated to a charity. I think it would solve things a bit.”“They’re playing with their lives and the lives of their relatives,” a third person remarked. “So they should face the consequences.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Man killed in Myanmar two days after regional deal, local media say

    Activists opposed to military rule called on people to stop paying electricity bills and agricultural loans and to keep their children away from school, adding to doubts about a regional bloc's push to end Myanmar's post-coup crisis. The man was shot dead at a fried rice shop in Mandalay late on Monday and some other people were wounded, three Myanmar media reported.

  • What 69 best actress winners have worn to the Oscars

    From Julie Andrews' elbow-length gloves to Jennifer Lawrence's strapless gown, here's what best actress winners have worn to the Oscars.

  • State of the Union 2021: How to watch Biden’s first big speech to Congress

    US President is expected to share his vision for next 12 months

  • Larry Kudlow mocked for claiming Biden will insist on ‘plant-based beer’ amid false attacks on climate policy

    Twitter users ridicule host, warning ‘this could be the end of beef-based beer forever’

  • What is electoral college and what are the pros and cons of the voting system?

    Democrats are calling to abolish the system, which has delivered the presidency to two Republicans in recent memory who did not win the popular vote

  • US Supreme Court to hear first major case on gun control in more than a decade

    The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear its first major case on gun control in more than a decade as it decides whether citizens have a constitutional right to carry concealed weapons in public. A law in New York state restricting licences for carrying weapons in public places has been challenged by two gun owners and the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association The case will be the first since Amy Coney Barrett, a strong proponent of the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms, was appointed to the Supreme Court, giving it a 6-3 conservative majority. It could lead to a further expansion of individual gun rights 13 years after the landmark case District of Columbia v. Heller.

  • Fully vaccinated Americans to be allowed to visit EU this summer

    More than 94.7 million US citizens already given complete course of jabs

  • Vaccinated Americans might be able to add Europe to their summer travel plans

    Because the the U.S. is administering "European Medicines Agency-approved vaccines," Americans may be able to travel to the EU this summer.

  • ABC executive is glad 'everybody was talking about' the Oscars' controversial ending

    The ending of Sunday's Oscars may have been the worst that viewers have ever heard of. But, one ABC executive might respond, you have heard of it. The 93rd Academy Awards concluded with one of the show's most shocking endings of all time after producers surprisingly gave out the award for Best Actor, not Best Picture, last. Seemingly, the hope was to end with Chadwick Boseman posthumously winning that trophy. But instead, Boseman lost to Anthony Hopkins in a major upset, and Hopkins wasn't even there to deliver a speech. This made for a bizarrely anticlimactic conclusion, and the decision to reshuffle the awards based on the assumption that Boseman would win drew criticism, especially since this awkward finale somewhat overshadowed Nomadland's historic Best Picture win. On Monday morning, ABC executive Rob Mills defended the decision in an interview with Variety while celebrating the fact that, well, at least people are discussing it. "It was not meant to end on somebody who was not present," Mills said. "It was a calculated risk, that I think still paid off because everybody was talking about it." Mills also said that the order in which the awards were given out was tweaked to create a sense of unpredictability. "I think some people thought maybe they missed some awards," Mills told Variety. "'Why is best picture early?' or, ''What's happening, this is crazy,' almost like, 'How can this possibly happen? Best picture has to end it!' Some people were upset, some people loved it and that was really the point that there was no apathy." Yes, one might think questions like "what's happening" and "how can this possibly happen" aren't feelings you'd want confused viewers to have at the conclusion of a three-hour awards show. But one thing's for sure: for better or for worse, this is one Oscars ending that, like the infamous La La Land flub before it, won't be soon forgotten. More stories from theweek.comThe Oscars finale was a heartless disasterThe death of cities was greatly exaggerated5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxers

  • What we know about Biden’s capital gains tax rate plan

    American Family Plan would raise capital gains rate as high as 43.4 per cent for nation’s wealthiest

  • Top value NFL draft prop bets from sportsbooks across the country

    How many offensive players will go in the first round? Who will the Lions select first? A look at some of the best 2021 NFL draft prop bets.

  • Hornets’ LaMelo Ball, Malik Monk could return this week. Here’s what must happen first

    Charlotte Hornets guards LaMelo Ball and Malik Monk are close to returning from injuries to help the team on its playoff push.

  • 10 Simple Ways to Start Living Sustainably Right Now

    Designed by pediatrician Harvey Karp and virtuoso Yves Behar, each baby bed is made from all organic cotton. Get it now! Humanscale claims its chair is the most sustainable in the world. The Kria Shell Jacket was constructed using leftover pieces from last season’s fabric.

  • Hornets’ LaMelo Ball, Malik Monk could return this week. Here’s what must happen first

    Charlotte Hornets guards LaMelo Ball and Malik Monk are close to returning from injuries to help the team on its playoff push.

  • 23 famous men with the best red-carpet style

    LaKeith Stanfield and Leslie Odom Jr. wore memorable looks to this year's Oscars. Here are 21 other male celebrities with great fashion.

  • NASCAR results: Brad Keselowski wins overtime race at Talladega

    Brad Keselowski won NASCAR’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway Sunday. William Byron finished in second.