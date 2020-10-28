A North Carolina pastor is accused of peeing on a woman while she was sleeping on a Delta flight

DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

A man who was later identified as a North Carolina pastor is accused of urinating on a woman during a Delta flight earlier this month, The Winston-Salem Journal reported on Tuesday, citing authorities.

Alicia Beverly told authorities that Daniel Chalmers peed on her while she was sleeping on Flight 874 from Las Vegas to Detroit on October 13, a police report obtained by The Journal said.

"I jump up and I seen his private area out and I screamed and that woke everybody up," Beverly told Fox 2 Detroit on October 14. "By that time I actually looked at him and I see him shake himself off and I'm like this man just peed on me! I looked and there was a puddle of pee in the seats!"

A North Carolina pastor has been accused of peeing on a woman while she was sleeping on a Delta flight earlier this month, according to authorities and local news reports.

A man identified in a police report as Daniel Chalmers, a pastor at Love Wins Ministries in Raleigh, is accused of urinating on Alicia Beverly during a flight from Las Vegas to Detroit on October 13, The Winston-Salem Journal reported on Tuesday.

"Law enforcement officials met Delta flight 874 from Las Vegas to Detroit upon arrival on Tuesday, October 13, due to an unruly customer," a Delta representative told Insider. "We will defer to local law enforcement for specific details and further questions related to this incident."

The police report provided to The Journal said Beverly told authorities that she noticed "someone standing over her" and "woke up feeling something warm on her body." The police report said that she identified Chalmers as the person who peed on her and that she started screaming after she realized what happened.

"I jump up and I seen his private area out and I screamed and that woke everybody up," Beverly told Fox 2 Detroit on October 14. "By that time I actually looked at him and I see him shake himself off and I'm like this man just peed on me! I looked and there was a puddle of pee in the seats!"

The police report said that when the flight arrived at Detroit Metro Airport, authorities questioned Beverly about the incident and Chalmers denied her claims. "I'm a pastor, that is out of my character and I didn't do it," Chalmers was quoted as saying in the report.

The police report said Chalmers told authorities that he had ingested prescribed medication and had some alcoholic drinks, though a passenger on the flight said Chalmers had told them that he wasn't drinking. Chalmers was then taken into custody.

He apologized in a statement to Fox 2 Detroit on Tuesday.

"I took an Ambien for the first time to sleep well on my flight and had a terrible reaction," Chalmers said. "I am so sorry for how this effected everyone on this flight and especially one lady passenger in particular. I have reached out and apologized to her as well. I want to please ask everyone for their forgiveness in this. I never intended or wanted for this to happen."

The police report said Chalmers was eventually released from custody after getting a citation.

