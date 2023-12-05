North Carolina’s Patrick McHenry won’t seek reelection to Congress

Rep. Patrick McHenry announced Tuesday morning he will not seek reelection.

McHenry, 48, of Lincoln County, made the surprise announcement just weeks after leading the House through a tumultuous 22 days without a House speaker.

He has represented the 10th Congressional District in Congress for 10 terms and was the youngest member when first elected in 2004 at just 29 years old.

McHenry spent the majority of his time in Congress working to become chair of the House Financial Services Committee, a position he gained in January after his friend, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, was sworn in as House speaker.

But the 118th Congress has had one of the least productive years in history. The slim majority House Republicans hold over Democrats allowed the far-right House Freedom Caucus to hold bills and policy hostage in order to get McCarthy to bend to their will. That has led to few laws being passed and Republican infighting.

That came to a head in October, after McCarthy decided to work with Democrats to ensure he could pass a short-term government spending bill that prevented an immediate government shutdown. In retaliation, members of the Freedom Caucus then worked with Democrats to fire McCarthy from his leadership position. It was the first time in the country’s history that members of the House ousted their own speaker.

Then, McHenry found his name at the top of a secret list McCarthy was required to keep as part of a post-9/11 law of potential successors in case something were to happen to him. McHenry was immediately named interim speaker and was tasked with helping the House find a replacement for McCarthy, which turned into a grueling three-week series of battles among Republicans.

Finally, Rep. Mike Johnson prevailed and became House speaker.

At the time, rumors abounded on Capitol Hill that McHenry might not seek reelection, but he quickly stopped those conversations by putting out a news release that stated otherwise.

And that made McHenry’s announcement Tuesday even more surprising.

McCarthy is also expected to announce he will not seek reelection.

Filing in North Carolina for the 2024 elections began Monday and continues through Dec. 15. The primary is March 5.