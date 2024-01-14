North Carolina police arrest suspect who reportedly brought explosives to grocery store parking lot

A suspect was arrested last week after he allegedly brought explosives to a North Carolina shopping plaza.

Washington, North Carolina resident Cameron Lee Smith was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and possession of methamphetamine, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The 40-year-old was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun.

The incident took place at a Food Lion in Washington at around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday. In a press release, the sheriff's office explained that one of its investigators noticed Smith slumped over in his car.

"While checking on the welfare of the occupant, the investigator observed drug paraphernalia in plain view," the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office explained. "Upon making contact with the subject, the investigator located a weapon, crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia."

"While conducting a subsequent probable cause search of the vehicle, deputies located what appeared to be possible explosives inside the vehicle," the statement added.

Authorities immediately secured the vehicle's surroundings and brought in help from local emergency services departments. The businesses in the shopping center also closed after police informed them of the situation.

Local outlet WITN reported that deputies searched Smith's home and found a military-grade homemade grenade, along with another grenade that was from World War I or World War II.

U.S. Marines from the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point also "processed" the parking lot scene, the sheriff's department said.

Smith was transported to Beaufort County Detention Center, where he is held under no bond.





