North Carolina police captain throws hat in the ring for Texas chief of police

James Golden, a Captain of the Greensboro Police Department in North Carolina, is eager to throw his hat in the ring for the position of Abilene Police Chief.

Golden was born and raised in the small town of Burlington, North Carolina, with around 60,000 residents. Burlington is about 20 miles from Greensboro, where Golden has been a member of the police force since 1996. He began his career in the Greensboro Police Department and hopes to spend the twilight of his career in Texas, after another 10 or so years faithfully serving the Abilene Police Department.

Captain James Golden, veteran of the Greensboro Police Department since 1996.

Captain Golden got his start as a police officer when he felt a calling to public service. His father, a 23-year Navy veteran inspired Golden to do something with his life that would make his father proud.

Golden notes that one of his proudest times serving as a police officer has been in the field training new officers. He worked for over 5 years training new officers to be ready to be in the field on their own. He remarked that it had been one of the most rewarding moments of his career thus far.

Golden trained over 200 new officers and was proud of the opportunity to help revamp the entire training program for the Greensboro Police Department (GPD). He also assisted in crafting the body camera policy for the department.

In addition, Golden has participated in various projects within the department including Operation Yuletide. This outreach project brings holiday cheer to "people who have been impacted by serious crimes, accidents, or an unfortunate turn of events" according to the GPD. Utilizing donations from the community, officers hand-deliver gifts to those who need them most.

Captain James Golden of the Greensboro Police Department participates in Operation Yuletide, a community outreach project that hand-delivers donations throughout the holiday season.

Golden also holds a master’s degree in public safety, along with a superior service bar for his contributions to the field training program. He has made “intangible contributions" to the GPD, which to him, are more rewarding.

Golden was able to hand-pick officers for the Behavioral Health Response Team, and later helped to begin team operations. When he was promoted to captain and transferred out of that division, the team presented him with an award as a recognition of his contributions and leadership. “Their respect and appreciation mean the world to me, and I am prouder of that than any formal award I could win” Golden remarked.

Captain James Golden's award for supervision of the Behavioral Health Response Team.

When looking into possible cities to which he could relocate, Golden hoped to find a city similar to Greensboro with friendly people, light traffic, and a small-town feel. He found that in Abilene and hopes to relocate here, if chosen.

If Golden becomes the new Abilene Chief of Police, he said he is confident he can bring loyalty and patience to the position. He has given his entire career thus far to the Greensboro Police Department and hopes to bring that same loyalty here to Abilene.

He also brings a lot of patience to the table with his self-proclaimed "servant-leadership style." He wants the Abilene community to feel comfortable with him and to trust him, much like he trusts his current community around him.

Over the years, Captain Golden has learned a great deal in his career and is ready for a new challenge and adventure. He hopes to receive the opportunity to make Abilene’s police department a better place, like he has in Greensboro.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: North Carolina captain throws hat in the ring for Texas police chief