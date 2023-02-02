North Carolina police department employees charged with sex crimes in one month

Three Greensboro Police Department (GPD) employees in North Carolina have been charged with sex crimes over the course of just one month, according to authorities.

The latest charges came Tuesday after GPD announced the arrest of Matthew Hammonds, a criminal analyst, who is now facing three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and his being held on $50,000 bond.

"At the Greensboro Police Department, we hold our non-sworn professional staff to the highest standards of ethics and integrity. Whether allegations are made against an officer or a non-sworn employee, it is thoroughly investigated," GPD Chief J.W. Thompson said in a Tuesday statement to FOX 8 Greensboro. "The actions of this individual are not at all consistent with the expectations and standards for our employees."

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) alerted GPD to the charges against Hammonds, a non-sworn employee of the department.

Thompson terminated Hammonds on Jan. 31, according to a press release from GPD.

Former GPD Officer Joshua Oliver was arrested on Jan. 20 and faces five counts of first-degree statutory rape and five founds of indecent liberties with a minor, according to Guilford County records.

An arrest warrant obtained by FOX 8 shows that Oliver allegedly abused a minor under the age of 13 between November 2020 and May 2022.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office initially alerted GPD to Oliver's suspected crimes, which occurred before he served in an official capacity for the police department, according to FOX 8.

On Jan. 12, former GPD Officer Kenneth Adams was arrested and charged with sexual battery, assault on a female and supplying alcohol to an underaged person in connection with a Dec. 19 incident.

CPD said the incident did not occur while Adams was officially working for the department, according to FOX 8.

GPD has terminated all three men.