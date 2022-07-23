North Carolina police force resigns over work environment

An entire police department in a North Carolina town has resigned over what it called a hostile work environment, and local leaders scheduled a meeting on Friday to determine how to protect residents.

Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson said he and four other officers turned in their two-week notices late Wednesday afternoon, news outlets reported. Gibson said utilities clerk Christy Jones and assistant town manager Sharon Evans also resigned.

WRAL reported that the police force normally has eight officers, but only had five on the force when the resignations occurred.

Gibson, who had been with the department for 21 years, said officers couldn’t perform their duties due to the environment that was created by town manager Justine Jones, who took the job at the beginning of June. In their resignation letters, the employees cited a “hostile,” “toxic” and stressful work environment.

Jones declined comment on the resignations.

Town attorney Chip Hewett said the town would hold an emergency meeting at 7 p.m. on Friday to discuss how it would handle public safety. Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell said his office will make sure Kenly residents are protected.

Kenly, with a population of approximately 2,400, is about 45 miles (72 km) southeast of Raleigh.

