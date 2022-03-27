North Carolina police investigating double homicide after 2 found dead in car

Police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead inside their vehicle in Durham, North Carolina Saturday evening, authorities said.

Dispatch responded to a call just before 9 p.m. ET Saturday, when they found the victims with gunshot wounds, WRAL-TV reported. Both people were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

IOWA TEENS KILLED SPANISH TEACHER, 66, WITH BASEBALL BAT, NEWLY RELEASED COURT DOCS ALLEGE

It is believed the shooting was targeted, officials said.

The victims have not yet been publicly identified.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 and information leading to an arrest in the case could result in a cash reward, according to the station.