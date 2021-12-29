North Carolina police officer accidentally shoots son, 15, in the head: report

An unidentified police officer in Onslow County, N.C., accidentally fired a shot into his 15-year-old son’s head Monday afternoon that resulted in life-threatening injuries for the teen, a report said.

District Attorney Ernie Lee called the shooting a "tragic event," according to Fox 4. The teen was rushed to Naval Trauma Center on Camp Lejeune and later transferred to another hospital, the report said. Another station reported that the teen is fighting for his life.

WCTI 12 reported that officers responded to an accidental-shooting call and located the teen being treated by EMS. The father works for the nearby Jacksonville Police Department.

Lee said in a statement that the investigation is ongoing and said "the reports, statements, and other evidence from the investigation will be provided to this office to determine what actions, if any, will be taken."

The Jacksonville Police Department said in a statement that they are cooperating in the investigation.