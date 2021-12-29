North Carolina police officer accused of shooting his 15-year-old son in the head

A North Carolina police officer shot his 15-year-old son in the head Monday afternoon in an incident that appears to be an accident, officials said.

The father, who has not been identified, is an officer with the Jacksonville Police Department, near the North Carolina coast. The unidentified teen suffered a life-threatening injury and was being treated at Vidant Medical Center in Pitt County, according to District Attorney Ernie Lee.

It was not clear Wednesday morning if the weapon was the officer's department-issued handgun.

"This is a tragic event and this matter remains under investigation by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office," Lee said Tuesday in a statement posted on his Facebook page. "The reports, statements, and other evidence from the investigation will be provided to this office to determine what actions, if any, will be taken."

The officer's status with the police department was unknown.

In a statement, the Jacksonville Police Department said the agency was cooperating with the investigation, according to NBC affiliate WITN. The department asked that "our community members keep our employee and their family in their thoughts and prayers at this time."