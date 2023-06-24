North Carolina police officer fired, charged with sex assault, officials say

A Greensboro police officer was fired Friday and charged in the sexual assault of a person who has a mental disability, police officials said.

After a two-week investigation, police charged 24-year-old Officer Miguel Garcia with second-degree forcible sex offense Friday, and Police Chief H.W. Thompson fired him, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Garcia was charged after police presented initial findings of an internal investigation to the Guilford County District Attorney’s Office Friday, according to the police statement.

Per standard protocol, Garcia was placed on administrative duty June 8 when the investigation began into a May 31 incident involving the officer.

Garcia finished his work shift that day, left in his police vehicle and was in uniform when he met with the victim, whom he knows, according to police.

Police announced the charge against Garcia at a news conference at department headquarters Friday night.

Garcia was jailed just after 7:30 p.m. Friday and remained in custody Saturday, Guilford County jail records showed.