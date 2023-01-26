North Carolina police find razor blades inside pumps at several gas stations: 'Evil thing to do'

Police in North Carolina are warning the community that someone is placing razor blades on gas pump handles across the western part of the state.

The Forest City Police Department posted a community advisory on Tuesday stating that officers have "located multiple instances of razor blades being placed in gas pump handles."

"We are actively investigating these instances now in cooperation with the state Department of Agriculture and will follow up with more information when available," the post said.

The department warned citizens to be "aware" of their surroundings while pumping gas and to "always check before grabbing the gas handle."

RALEIGH’S COP SHORTAGE, LINGERING ANTI-POLICE SENTIMENT BLAMED FOR RECORD-HIGH VIOLENCE IN 2022: EXPERT

Police in North Carolina have found razor blades hidden in gas pumps at multiple stations.

The first few razors were found by the Department of Agriculture during a routine inspection at three businesses, according to WSOC-TV.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

The first rusty razors were found at a BP gas station and a Shell gas station in Forest City, the outlet reported. Photos provided by police show the razors wedged into the area where unsuspecting customers would place their hand to pump gas.

NORTH CAROLINA MAN ARRESTED IN DEATH OF HOME DEPOT WORKER, 83, SHOVED DURING THEFT

Razors were also found at other gas stations across Rutherford County.

"It’s a very evil thing to do, for lack of a better word," Forest City Detective Chris Hopper told WSOC-TV. "It’s just mean-spirited."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect or suspects will likely be charged with property crimes unless someone is injured, which would raise the severity of the charges.

"I don’t know what’s wrong with people. I’m scared," gas station customer Barbara Murray told the outlet. "People are crazy."

The Forest City Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.