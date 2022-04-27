North Carolina police seize loaded gun from Congressman Madison Cawthorn at Charlotte airport

Yahoo Entertainment

Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night, where she shared a story about the savage prank she pulled on one of her teachers in high school. After sharing her high school yearbook with Jimmy Kimmel, which revealed how active she was in the school's extracurricular activities, the actress also revealed that she was "a good student" and even graduated from the top law school in Australia. However, despite being her high school's basketball captain and a bookworm, she also admitted to being "a little bit cheeky." "So, in the boarding house I would mastermind the escapes," explained Wilson. "We had bars on our windows. It was that type of good Christian school. Then I would organize the escapes. I'd work out all the passcodes for the alarms, like, let's go, let's go. Then one time I locked a teacher in a cupboard for four hours." In hindsight, Wilson said she feels "a bit bad" about the prank but, at the time, she believed she had a good reason. "She was a mean teacher. It was really good revenge," shared Wilson, who went on to explain how she pretended like there was something in the cupboard then pushed her teacher inside and locked the door. Wilson admitted, "Yeah, she cried. And she could never tell which girl it was that pushed her in. So they lined us up and were, like, 'Which one was it?' And I'm, like, 'Don't say anything, guys.' And then no one ratted me out." Wilson is currently promoting her new film titled Senior Year, in which she plays a popular high school cheerleader. Based on the stories she shared with Kimmel, it sounds like she related to her character. "I was voted deputy head girl, which is kind of, like, the second-most popular girl at the school, which is why I'm on the front cover of the book," said Wilson as she referenced her yearbook.