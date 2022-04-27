North Carolina police seize loaded gun from Congressman Madison Cawthorn at Charlotte airport

In the latest controversy involving North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn, police stopped the 26-year-old at the Charlotte airport on Tuesday because he had a loaded gun in his bag as he attempted to go through security. CBS News’ Scott MacFarlane reports.

