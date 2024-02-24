When is the North Carolina primary? What you need to know before you vote.

The North Carolina primary will take place on March 5, 2024. STARNEWS FILE PHOTO

As the South Carolina Republican primary takes place on Saturday, Feb. 24, voters will likely turn their attention to Super Tuesday primaries on March 5.

That includes North Carolina. Here's everything you need to know about the primary race, the polls and ballots all in one place.

What are the key dates for the 2024 primary?

Feb. 27 : Last day to request an absentee ballot for the primary election (registration ends at 5 p.m.)

March 2 : Early in-person voting ends at 3 p.m.

March 5 : Primary Election Day (polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

March 5 : Last day to return an absentee ballot (ends at 7:30 p.m.)

May 14: Second primary election (this election will only take place in the event of a runoff)

Is the North Carolina primary open or closed?

The North Carolina primary election is considered semi-closed. This means that even if voters are unaffiliated – not registered with a party – they can vote in the primary; however, voters must only cast a vote in one party's primary. Voters registered under a party must vote in that party's primary.

What's on my ballot?

The ballot will include positions for the president, governor, lieutenant governor, congressional seats and more. For a full list of who will be on your unique ballot, use the North Carolina State Board of Elections voter search tool to access your sample ballot.

What do I bring to the polls?

To cast a vote, you must bring an acceptable photo ID. A North Carolina driver's license will suffice, but there are also more than five other acceptable IDs. Voters can also bring a sample ballot or any notes into the polls. Phones can be used to look up candidate information, but taking photos, texting or making a call while voting is not allowed.

How do I find my polling location?

Each voter, depending on their place of residence, is assigned a polling location to vote at. To find your polling location, search using the Election Day Polling Place Search on the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.

On Election Day, the polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. If you are in line by 7:30 p.m., you will be able to vote.

Can I vote by mail?

Yes! Any registered North Carolina voter can request a mail-in ballot. Submit requests through the State Board of Elections website or by mail with a form available on the elections website.

Requests for mail-in ballots must be sent in by the Tuesday before Election Day. For the primary election, the deadline for requests is Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Completed mail-in ballots must arrive at the county board of elections office by 7:30 p.m. March 5, Election Day. There is no grace period for ballots postmarked by Election Day that do not arrive on time.

Don't forget to use $1.63 in return postage when you mail your ballot in.

Voters can track the progress of their ballot through the BallotTrax system.

Can I vote early?

Early voting for the North Carolina primary election began Thursday, Feb. 15 and is open through 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 2.

Early voting locations are not the same as Election Day spots. Find the nearest early in-person polling location to you on the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.

Registered under No Labels?

No Labels is a new party option for North Carolinians. For voters registered under No Labels for the primary, there will be no presidential candidate to vote for.

