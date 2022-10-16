North Carolina Property Manager Says Police Assaulted Her While She Was Working On Site

Ja’Lana Dunlap, a 22-year-old Black woman in Fayetteville, North Carolina, says officers assaulted her and unlawfully put her in handcuffs when she was doing her job as a property manager. Dunlap’s attorneys released cellphone footage this week to show what happened during the confrontation with police in September, ABC News reports.

Dunlap said police questioned her when she was taking pictures of the property she oversees on behalf of the owner, who had received a citation from the city because people were illegally dumping furniture and trash on the site.

“I was planning to take pictures because we had already hired somebody to clean it up,” Dunlap told ABC News. “So, I was just making sure that they did their job.”

Dunlap said she finished taking photos and returned to her car when two officers approached her. The officers, who were searching for a suspected fugitive, asked why Dunlap was on the property, the Fayetteville woman said.

After being questioned, Dunlap said she gave her name and explained what she was doing. When an officer asked her to provide identification, the 22-year-old said she declined to do so.

Dunlap said she knew that North Carolina is not a “Stop and Identify” state, meaning people are not legally obligated to provide ID if they haven’t committed or been suspected of committing a crime.

“I know my story checks out,” Dunlap said. “I know if I didn’t do anything wrong, I shouldn’t have to give you my ID.”

When the officer continued to demand for an ID, the property manager said she started to record the encounter with her phone because she feared for her safety.

Dunlap said another officer then reached into the car and grabbed her left arm. The young woman can be heard in the cellphone video as she tells the officers to “please stop.”

Officers eventually asked Dunlap to step out of the car. When she refused, the officers told her to “stop resisting.”

Although some parts of the incident isn’t seen in the video, Dunlap said the officers pulled her out of the car, slammed her against the trunk and placed her in handcuffs.

“They were actually trying to yank me back up with the handcuffs behind my back to the point where I had to ask, ‘Y’all please stop so I can finish throwing up,'” Dunlap said, adding that she has sickle cell anemia and she began hyperventilating due to the stress.

The property manager said she was released after the officers grabbed her ID from the fanny pack around her waist and verified her identity.

Dunlap, who says she was left with a bruised hand, filed a formal complaint to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Gina Hawkins, Fayetteville Police Chief, said in a statement that she is making a formal request for an area judge to permit the release of police body camera footage. The chief also said officers approached Dunlap in an area where a potentially violent suspect ran away from police.

Dunlap’s attorney, Harry Daniels, said he plans to file a federal lawsuit on behalf of his client.

“Quite frankly, I believe that Ms. Dunlap would not be subjected, would not be here today having this discussion if she was a different race,” Daniels told ABC News. “I’m not gonna sugarcoat it. I think they intimidated her because she’s a person of color. And we are here to fight on her behalf.”

Dunlap said the terrifying experience has caused her to resign from her job as a property manager.