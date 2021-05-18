North Carolina prosecutors show police body camera footage of fatal Andrew Brown Jr. shooting

North Carolina prosecutors show police body camera footage of fatal Andrew Brown Jr. shooting
Kelly McLaughlin,Haven Orecchio-Egresitz
·2 min read
Body camera footage from the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.
Body camera footage from the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office

  • North Carolina prosecutors showed portions of body camera footage of the fatal Andrew Brown Jr. shooting.

  • Brown was shot to death when sheriff's deputies attempted to arrest him on drug charges.

  • District Attorney Andrew Womble said the shooting was justified and no charges will be filed against the deputies.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Body camera footage from the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. was shown during a county press conference in North Carolina on Tuesday.

Brown was shot in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, in April as Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputies tried to serve him an arrest warrant on felony drug charges.

District Attorney Andrew Womble said on Tuesday that investigators found the shooting to be justified and that deputies would not face charges in Brown's death.

Womble played a portion of deputies' body camera footage for reporters at the press conference. The full footage would not be released to the public until it was approved in court, he said.

The footage showed armed deputies dressed in black jumping out of a law enforcement vehicle and running at Brown's car with their guns drawn. Depuites demanded that Brown exit the vehicle.

The car began to move slowly in reverse as deputies surrounded it, the footage showed. The deputies then screamed profanities at Brown, calling him a "mother fu****" and demanding he stop the car before firing into the vehicle.

Womble said that when Brown moved the car, Sgt. Joel Lunsford's hand was still on the car door and he was struck by the moving vehicle.

The videos Womble played for reporters were taken from several body cameras that were activated at the time of the shooting. Womble declined to replay the footage when asked, and he didn't play any portions of the video that showed Brown being removed from the car.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Prosecutor says Andrew Brown Jr.'s fatal shooting by deputies justified

    North Carolina sheriff's deputies were justified in their fatal shooting of a Black man in April, a district attorney said Tuesday.

  • Prosecutor says Andrew Brown Jr.'s death was 'justified'

    Pasquotank County, N.C., District Attorney Andrew Womble announced Tuesday that the fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. last month was "justified.”

  • Elizabeth City councilman says footage shows deputy urinating outside Black funeral home

    Gabriel Adkins, an Elizabeth City councilman who is Black, has been vocal about Andrew Brown’s shooting by Pasquotank County deputies.

  • Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of Black man

    A North Carolina prosecutor says he's ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a Black man by sheriff's deputies. In a written statement, District Attorney Andrew Womble announced a news conference for Tuesday morning to talk about what the State Bureau of Investigation found in its probe of the death of Andrew Brown Jr. The statement didn’t elaborate, and Womble didn’t respond to an email asking if he would announce a decision about filing criminal charges against the deputies.

  • Andrew Brown shooting was 'justified': prosecutor

    Brown, 42, was shot as he resisted arrest and tried to speed off in his car in a way that endangered officers during the morning raid at his home on April 21 in Elizabeth City, a riverfront community where just over half of the roughly 18,000 residents are Black."Mr. Brown's death was justified," Womble told reporters at a news briefing in which he also showed video taken from the body-worn cameras of the Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies at the scene.Videos showed the deputies arriving to find Brown sitting in his car, talking on the phone. They surrounded the car, ordering him to show his hands and attempting to open the car door.Brown rapidly backed up, pulling a deputy over the car hood.He continued to retreat until his path was blocked by his home, and then drove forward toward the officers. The officers repeatedly shouted at him to stop, but he ignored their commands and drove directly toward the same deputy who had been pulled over the hood.Police began firing at the car: one shot went through Brown's windshield, and another five entered the car's trunk and rear window.Brown suffered two gunshot wounds: a non-lethal shot to the shoulder and a fatal shot to the back of his head.Womble said Brown was known to officers as having a long history of arrests and convictions dating back to 1995, including assault with a deadly weapon. Before heading to Brown's home, officers were told that Brown had a history of resisting arrest or barricading himself against police, Womble said.A chunk of crystal meth - an illegal stimulant - about as big as "a 50-cent piece," was found in Brown's car, Womble said. No weapons were found on Brown or in the car.

  • Paul Butler: District attorney made it seem like Andrew Brown Jr. was 'being investigated'

    Georgetown Law Professor Paul Butler discusses the Pasquotank County district attorney saying that the deadly shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. was justified.

  • Prosecutor: Fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. was "justified"

    A North Carolina prosecutor said Tuesday that the death of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man fatally shot by sheriff's deputies last month, was "tragic" but "justified," due to the immediate threat officers believed Brown posed.Why it matters: The FBI has opened a civil rights investigation into Brown's death. Police in Elizabeth City shot him five times, including in the back of his head, according to an independent autopsy report released by family attorneys last month.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: District Attorney Andrew Womble shared four body camera videos at Tuesday's press conference. He said Brown ignored commands and put his car in drive, turning it "directly at law enforcement officers" who had surrounded the vehicle after attempting to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants.Womble said officers fired the first shot, which entered the front windshield, after Brown drove directly at Sgt. Joel Lunsford. "In this case the deputies used the amount of force deemed reasonably appropriate by them to neutralize a perceived threat," Womble said.Womble was repeatedly pressed about his conclusions during a Q&A session with reporters."The speed at which the car was moving ... was not relevant in my determination," Womble said, when asked by a reporter how the vehicle's acceleration or deceleration affected his decision. "You're not allowed to drive over police officers.""If the first shot is justified, the last shot is justified until the threat is extinguished," he said.Womble said Brown's car was deemed a threat regardless of which way he was driving, after reporters pressed him on whether Brown was attempting to drive away from officers instead of towards them.Where it stands: The three deputies involved in Brown's shooting are on leave, AP reports, while four other officers have been reinstated.Brown's death prompted protests in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and elsewhere over several weeks, with many calling for the release of body camera footage.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Police responding to kidnapping report kill man in Georgia

    A 911 caller in Chamblee reported the kidnapping, and the man was shot in downtown Decatur, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) to the south, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. Officers were informed that the suspect had a handgun, the GBI said. When officers were able to stop the car, the man jumped out and ran down an embankment onto some railroad tracks, the GBI said.

  • Luke Evans Showed Off His Jacked Arms in a New Workout Photo

    The actor joked that he had to take a picture of his pump before it "deflated."

  • Colonial Pipeline hit by network outage just days after hack shutdown

    Colonial Pipeline is having network issues preventing shippers from planning upcoming shipments of fuel, the company said on Tuesday, just after the nation's biggest fuel pipeline reopened after a week-long ransomware attack. The disruption was caused by efforts by the company to harden its system as it restores service following the cyberattack, Colonial said, and not the result of a reinfection of its network. Colonial has been using its shipper nomination system to schedule batches of fuel deliveries to bring flows back to normal.

  • 'Disappointing beyond measure': New Jersey police officer charged with running meth lab from his home

    Christopher Walls, 50, faces several charges related to manufacturing and operating a methamphetamine production facility.

  • Will Smith Shared a Gym Photo in ‘Fresh Prince’-Inspired Workout Clothes

    The 52-year-old actor is repping Bel-Air Athletics while he works his upper body.

  • Mac Jones blowing away Patriots coaches and teammates, having an amazing camp

    Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones is reportedly blowing away his new teammates and coaches with the New England Patriots.

  • Tennessee is the first state to require businesses to post signs if they let transgender people use bathrooms

    Tennessee will become the first state in the United States to require businesses and government facilities open to the public to post a sign if they let transgender people use multiperson bathrooms, locker rooms or changing rooms associated with their gender identity.

  • ‘Officer’ enters home with gun, Louisiana cops say. It was fake — and so was her badge

    A concerned neighbor dialed 911.

  • Deputies in fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. won't face charges after probe finds actions 'justified'; family disputes DA's narrative

    The deputies who shot Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City were justified in their actions and will not be criminally charged, prosecutor says.

  • The scheduling system for the US' largest oil pipeline went down just days after re-opening

    Colonial Pipeline's nomination system was shut on Tuesday, leaving shippers unable to plan fuel shipments, according to two market sources.

  • Short Track Fight Results in Slashed Tires, Wrench Used As a Weapon

    Justin johnson Racing and Justin T. Carroll Racing brawled twice at Tri-County (N.C.) Speedway.

  • Are You Missing Out on Free Money? 80% of Americans Aren’t Taking Advantage of COVID Relief

    Unemployed Americans know about COVID-related financial relief, including enhanced unemployment benefits, but an overwhelming majority (80%) aren't taking advantage of them, a recent survey from the...

  • Adam Sandler Was Spotted Playing Pickup Basketball on Long Island in a Pink Polo

    Watch the 🐐 demonstrate his court vision—and dedication to oversized clothing.