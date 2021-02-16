North Carolina Republicans censure Sen. Burr as GOP civil war continues after Trump impeachment
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
North Carolina’s Republican Party formally censured Sen. Richard Burr late Wednesday over his vote to convict Donald Trump at his impeachment trial last week — the latest GOP lawmaker to draw backlash at home for finding the former president guilty of inciting the bloody attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The 25 members of the Tar Heel State GOP unanimously voted to deliver the stinging rebuke of Burr during a closed-door meeting of the group’s central committee, the party said in a statement.
“The NCGOP agrees with the strong majority of Republicans in both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate that the Democrat-led attempt to impeach a former President lies outside the United States Constitution,” the party’s statement said.
Burr, who’s retiring at the end of this term, was among seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump during his unprecedented second Senate impeachment trial on Saturday.
A rock-ribbed conservative, Burr’s vote for conviction took Republicans by surprise and infuriated many of his supporters in North Carolina.
In explaining his vote, Burr said Trump “bears responsibility” for the Jan. 6 attack — which left five people dead, including a police officer — and lambasted the ex-president for using his office to “inflame the situation instead of immediately calling for an end to the assault.”
“By what he did and by what he did not do, President Trump violated his oath of office to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution,” Burr said in a statement after the vote. “My hope is that with today’s vote America can begin to move forward and focus on the critical issues facing our country today.”
As Burr’s vacating his seat in 2023, his state party’s rebuke has limited impact.
But the move — along with similar actions against other Republicans who turned on Trump — shows the enduring strength of Trump’s support within the GOP, especially at the state and local level.
The Louisiana Republican Party voted over the weekend to censure Sen. Bill Cassidy over his vote to convict Trump of the impeachment charge. Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, who also voted to convict, could face censure from his state’s GOP later this week as well.
In a break from the GOP infighting, the Utah Republican Party announced earlier Wednesday that it would not censure Sen. Mitt Romney for voting to convict Trump, saying it respects “diversity of thought.”
Now that Trump’s impeachment trial is over, the former president is likely to become much more vocal.
He plans to hold a news conference at an undisclosed date at his Mar-a-Lago estate, where he will surely scorch his critics both inside and outside the Republican Party.
There is nothing preventing Trump from running for president in 2024, and he has said he is considering a variety of political options. Despite criticism from some lawmakers, Trump remains overwhelmingly popular among Republican voters.