North Carolina Republicans introduce bill to ban doctors from performing gender confirmation surgery on people under age 21

Three Republican lawmakers in North Carolina introduced a controversial bill this week that would ban doctors from performing gender confirmation surgery for transgender youth under the age of 21.

Senate Bill 514, introduced on Monday by state senators Ralph Hise, Warren Daniel and Norman Sanderson would make it illegal for people under 21 from receiving transitional health care. The bill would supersede North Carolina’s statute which designates people over the age of 18 as adults, and able to act without the consent of their parents.

The bill would also require state employees to immediately notify parents, possibly outing the children, in writing if their child displays “gender nonconformity, or otherwise demonstrates a desire to be treated in a manner incongruent with the minor's sex”. SB 514 goes further in preventing doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery for trans youth under 21. All three senators did not respond to Yahoo News’ request for comment.

Critics of the bill call it a part of a “coordinated attack” on trans youth across the country.

“The true aim is to push trans and non-binary people out of public life,” Chantal Stevens, Executive Director of the ACLU of North Carolina, said in a statement provided to Yahoo News.

Gay, lesbian and transgender activists in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by David Greedy/Getty Images)
Gay, lesbian and transgender activists in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by David Greedy/Getty Images)

“This year we are seeing upwards of 100 pieces of legislation, including companion bills, targeting trans youth and trans people,” Raquel Willis, a Black transgender activist and writer told Yahoo News. “These bills police the trans community similarly to other pieces of legislation that marginalize other populations that include Black and brown lives.”

Under the bill, medical professionals who treat trans patients under the age of 21 who present in a way that is “inconsistent with the minor’s sex,” could be subject to fines and the loss of their medical licence.

At least 24 states have introduced bills this year that would ban transgender girls from participating in sports, according to the ACLU. In Kansas, lawmakers are likely to pass such a bill this month, but LGBT advocates are hoping that the Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, or perhaps the courts, will block such a ban.

“We want to protect all female athletes, K through collegiate,” said GOP Sen. Renee Erickson, the bill’s main sponsor and a former college basketball player.

Transgender cyclist Rachel McKinnon has defended her right to compete in women&#39;s sport despite accepting trans athletes may retain a physical advantage over their rivals. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
Transgender cyclist Rachel McKinnon has defended her right to compete in women's sport despite accepting trans athletes may retain a physical advantage over their rivals. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Including SB 514, 16 states have presented bills that would prohibit gender-affirming care for trans youth.

“Not only are these bills rooted in falsehoods, hate, and fear-mongering, but they also invade the private interactions between each of us and our medical providers,” Stevens said.

Nearly two percent of all youth nationwide identify as transgender, according to the Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth. And overall, transgender youth report higher rates of depression, suicide, and victimization in comparison to cisgendered youth. In 2018 alone, one in three transgender youth reported attempting suicide. Bills like SB 514 further exacerbate these issues, trans and queer advocates say.

“SB514 is an extreme and dangerous bill,” Casey Pick, senior fellow for Advocacy and Government Affairs at The Trevor Project told Yahoo News. “Denying medically necessary care, and turning school into a place where transgender and nonbinary youth cannot trust the adults around them to act in their best interests, would only work to increase social isolation and stigma, which can contribute to suicide risk.”

Asa Hutchinson, governor of Arkansas. (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Asa Hutchinson, governor of Arkansas. (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Arkansas became the first state to ban gender confirming treatments or surgery for transgender youth under 18, despite Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, vetoing the bill the previous day, saying it went “too far.” The legislature then overrode the governor’s veto.

“The bill is over broad, extreme and does not grandfather those young people who are currently under hormone treatment,” Hutchinson said. “In other words, the young people who are currently under a doctor’s care will be without treatment when this law goes into effect.”

Transgender advocates say enough is enough.

“Gender-affirming healthcare is life-saving care and banning that care will have devastating and in some cases deadly consequences,” Ann C. Webb, Senior Policy Counsel for American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina, told Yahoo News.

“These bills send a heartbreaking message to the transgender young people who are watching in fear across our state,” she added. “Trans youth are loved, they are seen, and we will never stop fighting to defend their dignity, their rights and their lives.”

Thousands of people protest anti-trans legislation. (Photo by Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Thousands of people protest anti-trans legislation. (Photo by Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Lillian Lennon, a transgender activist, was 14 when her parents sent her from Alaska to Utah to undergo conversion therapy for two years.

“Trans people live amongst you, we are like and unlike you, and we deserve the basic rights afforded to the rest of our community,” Lennon told Yahoo News. “I know firsthand what it’s like to be a trans teen without support, protections, and unwillfully outed to my friends and family. It feels hopeless. But there is hope, and we can do better by our LGBTQ+ youth by strengthening our communities and resources, not by tearing them apart.”

SB 514 must first be heard in committee before being brought to the floor of the North Carolina Assembly for a final vote. Another bill, HB 358, which would ban trans girls and women from athletics, will be heard next Wednesday. If either bill becomes law, the ACLU and its partners will look to stop them with litigation.

In the mean time, Democrats are pushing to expand the rights of transgender youth.

On Tuesday, Democrats in North Carolina presented four bills aimed at increasing protections, which include a full repeal of House Bill 2, or the state’s “bathroom bill” that was passed in 2016 and partially repealed a year later. Also, progressive lawmakers are pushing to prohibit gay conversion therapy practices.

L.G.B.T. activists and their supporters rally in support of transgender people on the steps of New York City Hall. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
L.G.B.T. activists and their supporters rally in support of transgender people on the steps of New York City Hall. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Democrats across the state say they are hopeful that, in tandem with Republicans, they can work to ensure transgender youth are positioned for success and not set up for failure.

“I believe that regardless of party, we can come together to protect our kids,” state Sen. Natasha Marcus, a Democrat, said.

Trans activists say it’s lawmakers’ job to make it easier on trans youth, not harder.

“Our research demonstrates that half of all transgender and nonbinary youth who wanted mental health care in the past year were not able to get it — with one in three saying they didn’t feel a provider would understand their sexual orientation or gender identity,” Pick, of the Trevor Project, said. "That’s why lawmakers should be expanding opportunity and support services for this group, not making life harder than it already is."

