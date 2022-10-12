North Carolina restaurant that kept workers' tips ordered to pay $157,000, federal officials say

A North Carolina restaurant was ordered to pay over $150,000 in back pay to 65 staff members after federal investigators found workers weren't getting their full tips, while also discovering child labor and recordkeeping laws were violated.

The U.S. Department of Labor announced Tuesday Mugen Inc., operating as the Asian-American fusion restaurant Jay's Kitchen in Goldsboro, kept a percentage of their employees' tips, violating the Fair Labor Standards Act. By keeping the tips, officials said the restaurant lost its right to claim a tip credit and owed the workers the difference between their paid cash and the federal minimum wage of $7.25, which totaled to $157,287.

"Tipped workers in the food services industry rely on their hard-earned tips to make ends meet. Tips are the property of the worker and, under no circumstances, may employers keep any part of their employees’ tips," Richard Blaylock, district director of the Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division, said in a statement.

Pennsylvania: A diner used servers' tip money to pay its bussers' wages, probe finds. Now it has to pay $1.35 million.

Reallocated tips: A Texas BBQ king reallocated tips from servers to managers. The chain repaid over $230,000.

Investigators also found Mugen Inc. violated federal child labor laws by allowing three 15-year-old employees to work outside of permitted hours while school is in session. The employees worked more than three hours on a school day, more than 18 hours in a school week and worked past 7 p.m. As a result, the restaurant was given a $1,915 civil money penalty.

The restaurant also violated recordkeeping laws, the Department of Labor said, by failing to keep an accurate record of hours employees worked, provide the birthdates of employees under the age of 19 and home addresses of several employees.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

Story continues

Along with Jay's Kitchen, Mugen Inc. owns five other restaurants in North Carolina. USA TODAY has reached out to Jay's Kitchen for comment.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: North Carolina restaurant Jay's Kitchen must pay for keeping tips: DoL